Late last month, the state’s task force composed of state police and liquor authority issued a report of 84 citations of coronavirus-related violations that were handed out to restaurants and bars across New York. One of those 84 establishments was Flynn’s Roadhouse Cafe in Lansing.
Owner Marty Flynn was charged on March 20 for violating Rule 48.3 of the rules of the New York State Liquor Authority, which requires licensees “to conform with all applicable building codes, fire, health, safety and governmental regulations,” that is to say violated New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.3. Flynn was also found in violation of Rule 48.2 after failing to “exercise a high degree of supervision over the conduct of the licensed business.”
The incident in question took place on a Friday during the week of St. Patrick’s Day. Flynn recalls there being 10 people inside the building that day – eight customers, a bartender and himself. Outside was a full parking lot where individuals waited in their vehicles to pick up the food they ordered.
“I made my corned beef and brisket, did my dealio; had no issues,” Flynn said. “All to go. People got their drinks to go. Some people got a drink while they waited … had a beverage while they waited for their food to come out so they could take it with them. Some people wanted to wait in their car. But we were all socially distant.”
That day, an investigator from the state liquor authority showed up and informed Flynn that he cannot have that many people inside in the bar.
“He goes, ‘Yeah I’m Joe Blow from the New York State Liquor Authority. You can’t have any of these people in here drinking.’ He goes, ‘You have a full bar,’” Flynn said. “I go, ‘A full bar?’ I go, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It’s Friday afternoon and there’s eight people in my bar. … I willingly brought him back into the kitchen and showed him all the receipts, all the tickets, to every one of the people in the bar at the time waiting on their food to leave.”
According to Executive Order 2020.3, which was issued on March 16, “any restaurant or bar in the state of New York shall cease serving patrons food or beverage on-premises effective at 8 pm on March 16, 2020, and until further notice shall only serve food or beverage for off-premises consumption. Notwithstanding any provision of the alcohol and beverage control law, a retail on-premises licensee shall be authorized for the duration of this Executive Order to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption, which shall include either take-out or delivery, subject to reasonable limitations set by the State Liquor Authority.”
Flynn said he was not informed about the executive order at the time and therefore had no knowledge of the new guidelines for restaurants and bars.
“It was a misinformed situation,” he said. “The health department never sent their email out to me until the weekend and I was charged on Friday the 20th.”
Any businesses found in violation of regulations related to the virus are charged up to $10,000 per violation. Flynn said an amount like $10,000 would put him out of business.
“It closes my doors,” he said. “This place will never exist.”
Flynn said he does not have the proper finances to hire a lawyer at the moment and plans on complying with the state, though he has no interest in doing so.
“I don’t have any desire to comply ‑ no desire, zero. But I have a desire to do what I have to do to take care of my family, myself and my customers. So therefore I comply.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.