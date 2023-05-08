Multiple Lansing residents came in front of the town planning board on April 24 to express their concerns regarding a proposed dog kennel on a property.
Barksville Inn, a cage-free, in-home dog boarding facility currently located in Brooktondale, is eyeing to relocate to 89 Graham Road in Groton (within the Town of Lansing boundaries). Owner Kevin Kirby purchased 1.4 acres of land in June 2022 and hopes to construct a one story ranch as his primary residence. The house would also be the home to Barksville Inn.
In his application, Kirby describes the inn as an “alternative to traditional commercial kennels.” “Instead of 20-40 confined 4’x10’ chain-linked ‘runs’ that you would find at a kennel,” Kirby wrote, “I wanted to create a dog focused environment - a dog home - that I could welcome a few non-aggressive guests to enjoy when their family was traveling.”
One of the most common concerns shared at the planning board meeting was with an increase in the noise level in the neighborhood. Kirby wrote in his application that typical pick up and drop off times would be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. He also wrote that all guests would remain indoors from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (The business hours stated on the inn’ website are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.)
“Day in and day out, dog barking is going to be a huge negative to living here, and will grow old quickly to all,” Lynn Sheldon, a resident from the Graham Road neighborhood, said.
“To be exposed to a sound equivalent to a leaf blower, a lawnmower, from six o'clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night, I don’t think anybody wants to live near that,” Frank Phillips, whose residence is located around the corner on Goodman Road, said.
Sheldon mentioned she is worried about the potential threat dog feces and urine could have on the area’s water supply.
“There’s major drainage issues with a high potential for pollution, this is not a feasible lot for a dog kennel due to the lot setting [being] very narrow, which limits where the dogs will be fenced in and where the noise will travel far and wide,” she said.
Following public comments, board member Larry Sharpsteen recalled a similar situation involving a dog kennel in a close knit residential area in the town. The board at the time requested the developer install something that would control the noise volume, and Sharpsteen emphasized that the board has the power to make requests like that during the site plan review of a project.
“We told them we wanted it secured and we wanted some kind of noise reduction,” Sharpsteen said. “They put in that vinyl fence. To the best of my knowledge, from the fact that we never received any complaints when they were in business … I think that probably worked pretty well.”
After a discussion between board members and the developer, the board ultimately decided to pay a visit to the site before moving any further.
“The board would like to see at least at a minimum on the north and on the east side a solid fence, and whether it goes on to the west and/or the south will be based on our walk-through,” Chairman Al Fiorille said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.