The Town of Lansing Planning Board resumed its review of the proposal for a new Dollar General Store located on the east side of Route 34B North of Lansing Station Road at its Jan. 24 meeting. The planning board was forced to cancel its December meeting due to the lack of time given to the public prior to publishing of the meeting’s agenda on the town’s website. (Having that meeting would have violated the requirement of the state open meeting law that an agenda needs to be posted at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting.)
Those members of the public that spoke during the public hearing this past Monday shared the same sentiment that they were not in favor of having the store built at the proposed site.
“I’m a little concerned in north Lansing and areas are zoned Rural Agricultural,” resident Josh LaPenna said at the hearing. “I spent a lot of time reading the zoning ordinances, and what I’ve seen since I’ve lived here is that pretty much anything can be built in rural ag, and what I think is unfortunate is that the neighbors that live in these areas are impacted pretty significantly. I know the neighbors that live close to this project objectively will lose quite a bit of their property value. I think what’s happening in northern Lansing at least is that developers and commercial interests are really deciding what our town looks like in the end, and it isn’t so much as the residents that have control.”
LaPenna said the town needs to revise its zoning ordinances before considering a project like the one being discussed at that meeting in order to protect the municipality’s character.
“Our zoning ordinances I think are written in such a way that it’s very easy for somebody to come in and execute their project,” LaPenna said. “I think it’s really time for us to revisit those zoning ordinances, and maybe fix some wording and make it really more in line with our comprehensive plan. What I’m afraid of is that this one particular Dollar General Store is built, but then I’m more concerned about the 10 other projects that come across your desk in the next few years that I think we’re going to just have to say it’s their legal right to build it and we’re going to build it. I think that in the long term, 10, 20 years from now, we’re going to be looking back and we’re not going to like what we see in Lansing.”
Aside from the zoning issues, town residents have also shared their concerns over the potential flooding hazards a project like this one would come with due to the poor draining conditions at the proposed site, especially because that area already suffers from severe flooding. Attorney Justin Woods, who was in attendance at the meeting on behalf of two homeowners located near the proposed site, mentioned this and suggested that the board ask the developers to submit a long form environmental assessment instead of a short form assessment.
“I don’t think the short form gives you enough necessary information to do a complete environmental evaluation of the project, and that the long form would give you the appropriate information to make an analysis of the project’s overall impacts and its consistency with the planning documents that have been adopted by this board and the town board,” Woods said.
Board member Tom Butler expressed his support for requiring a long form assessment while Lin Davidson said that a short form assessment would be sufficient.
“I think that’s only fair to the neighbors surrounding this place because it will have an impact,” Butler said.
“I feel the same way that the short form will answer the questions, and the project will if anything help the flooding issues,” Davidson said. “But they can’t control the whole field and the whole watershed.”
Town planner John Zepko chimed in as well and offered his insight. Zepko said because the proposed project is not categorized as a Type 1 Action – “an action or class of actions identified in SEQR [State Environmental Quality Review] and are more likely to require preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement than Unlisted Actions,” according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (NYSDEC) website.
Furthermore, he said conducting a long form assessment for this project would not produce a more thorough review of the environmental impacts than a short form assessment would, and that many of the questions listed on the long form assessment would not be applicable to the project.
“A long form is meant for large projects, and especially Type 1 projects that are assumed to be having an environmental impact right from the get-go,” Zepko said. “The DEC themselves suggest using a long form for unlisted actions, which this is, if certain thresholds have been exceeded, which this project does not come near. However, this board could ask for a long form if they feel it would be of value to them. My professional opinion is that you’re not going to get a lot more information out of it, honestly, because the scope and scale of this project is small compared to what a long form is usually dealing with.”
After hearing opinions from multiple parties, the board took a poll on how many of its members favored using a short form assessment for this project, with five of the seven members present at the meeting raising their hands in favor. When asked who would be in favor of using a long form assessment, no board member raised their hand.
The board did not make an official decision on which assessment form would be used at the meeting, and instead chose to wait until its next meeting to make that decision as it wanted to give all its members time to read a letter submitted by Woods which outlines his concerns with the project in depth.
