A developer is proposing another dollar general store in the Town of Lansing, which has spurred community members to come forward and urge the planning board to prevent the project from coming to fruition.
Franklin Land Associates, who recently constructed a dollar general store in north Lansing, is looking to set up another retail shop on the east side of Route 34B, north of Lansing Station Road, which is located in the town’s Rural Agricultural Zoning District. The project proposes a 10,640-square foot building with parking along with site improvements and consolidation/lot line adjustment of the property.
Steve Vukas of Bohler Engineering gave a brief overview of the project on behalf of Franklin Land Associates at the planning board meeting on Nov. 22, describing the business as a “modern day general store.”
“Some have been confused thinking that it’s a dollar store since it has ‘dollar’ in the title, but that isn’t the case,” Vukas said. “The only thing I’d say they have in common is that they try to keep their prices on the affordable side.”
Vukas said the store would sell “the type of items you can expect to purchase there are name brand products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food and snacks, health and beauty aides, as well as cleaning supplies, family apparel, housewares and seasonal items.”
“This is considered ‘dry goods retail,’ so no food preparation can be expected,” he said. “So you should expect foul odors from the making or disposing of food. It’s a pretty low-impact use.”
The store’s hours of operation would run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ten local employees would be hired at the beginning with the total increasing to about 15 over time. It would feature 35 parking stalls, all located on the side of the building, and the parking lot would be lit with downward facing LED lights. The architecture would be of the same style as the store in north Lansing.
Several members of the public joined the Zoom call to express their concerns with the project, one of those being Kris Kaplan, who lives close to the property where the store is proposed to be built at.
“I’m opposed to the Dollar General for many reasons,” Kaplan said. “The flooding is real. Anytime something is built around this field, the water flow changes. Additional studies are needed to determine how to manage that water. I cannot afford to have my house flooded. And safety – I fear for my safety as traffic and foot traffic has increased in the area. Dollar generals are known to bring crime into the areas. I want dollar general to install a security system on my house and my neighbors’ homes. Our safety is important. Pollution, noise and light – all of these are intrusive on the quality of life. The dollar general needs to plant more trees, reduce hours so lights can be turned off earlier, install higher fences, and those are just a few of the things I can think of to mitigate the negative impacts. … And traffic – this is a straightaway portion of the road and vehicles move at excessive speeds. The speed limit is 55, but often people are doing 70, 80 and 90 miles an hour.”
Kaplan also said she expects the value of her home to decrease if the store were to be built at the proposed location.
“No one wants to live next to a dollar general in a residential community,” she said. “I have invested and built equity into my home. I cannot afford such a large financial hit. I want dollar general to make capital improvements in my home, the homes of my neighbors, to offset that amount of depreciation.”
Prior to the public hearing, planning board member Larry Sharpsteen brought up the drainage issues at the property and the problems the developers could face when a major rainstorm passes through the area.
“Based on what I saw in north Lansing after the storm there a couple of weeks ago … I have my doubts whether the piping underneath the state road is going to be adequate to keep the water off the road once the practice is on your site; slow down the water and start to put it into the ditches,” Sharpsteen said. “I know that’s nothing to do with you, but it’s something I think we should be warned about right now because when I went up during the rainstorm two or three weeks ago – the north lansing site – the entire intersection of Sharpsteen Road was flooded almost down to the spot where the entry for the fire station starts. So it was Route 34 and Sharpsteen Road pretty much completely underwater. That’s with both of the practices on the site of the north Lansing store completely full.”
Justin Woods, a municipal planner and an attorney representing Nicole and Jimmy Eschler, who live adjacent to the proposed site, spoke during the hearing about the potential environmental risks this project poses.
“In this case, the scale of the proposed development, both to the rural character of the neighborhood as well as directly adjacent to residential landscapes – residential uses – provides significant challenge to mitigate those impacts, as well as part of being a designated scenic viewshed – the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway,” Woods said. “For these reasons, it seems that a short-form environmental review isn’t sufficient for this project, and we would encourage you to requires long-form environmental assessment so that the board can thoroughly and completely review the environmental impact, the compatibility on these sensitive resources, both scenic agricultural and the challenges that flooding poses for the site.”
Resident Alexander Bugbee said having a general store built at that location impacts the aesthetics of the area.
“I was someone who moved specifically to Lansing because I like the rural nature of the community,” Bugbee said. “I like that it’s quiet. I like that I don’t have to look at stores like Dollar General down the road from my house. … I don’t want the light pollution. [I am] worried about the traffic, worried about the fact that the entrance is off a very high speed portion of the road. … I’m not someone who’s opposed to development wholesale, but I think that when we consider these projects we ought to be looking at things that aren’t detrimental to the people who live next to them, and that we’re doing it in the right place and in a manner that fits with the character of our community.”
Another resident, Ken Dean, mentioned the poor quality of the products that are typically sold at these kinds of general stores and how they do not provide much economic value to a community as well since their business model does not necessitate advertising.
“Dollar generals bring overpriced goods with an underpriced name to a community, and those goods mostly tend to be … goods that don’t nourish the health of that community,” Dean said. “They tend to be highly refined and processed goods. Additionally, I’d just like to point out … I learned recently that there’s going to be a Christmas tree lighting, for example, in the downtown of Lansing, or a holiday gathering in a few weeks. You see a list of local businesses that are supporting that – of local businesses that are contributing to that. You don’t see dollar general’s name on that, and you’re not ever going to see dollar general’s name on that.”
The planning board plans to keep the public hearing on the project open through its next meeting, which is scheduled for Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
