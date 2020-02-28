The Lansing Town Council voted unanimously to reappointed Planning Board member Dean Shea to a seven-year term and alternates Thomas Butler and Dale Baker to one-year terms at a meeting on Feb. 19.
Shea’s term had been the subject of high scrutiny by the public over the past several months. On Nov. 25, several members of the public expressed their displeasure with Shea’s behavior and actions during a situation that took place during a meeting back in the end of March, asking the Planning Board to not recommend the Town Council renew Shea’s term.
During the meeting back in March 2019, Trish Van Emery was speaking during the public hearing portion of the meeting when her husband Richard’s cell phone began to ring. Richard, who lives with a severe hearing impairment and wears a hearing aid, was not aware that his phone was ringing. His phone continued to ring while Trish continued her conversation with the board, which began to irritate Shea. Shea then started yelling at Richard to turn off the phone, but Richard was not aware that his phone was ringing.
Someone else in attendance at the March meeting helped turn off Richard’s phone, but Trish said Shea continued to yell at Richard. According to Trish, even though the audience member continued to say that Richard could not hear his phone ringing, Shea responded by saying, “Well, we can hear.” After that, the audience member escorted Richard out of the room.
“This behavior and lack of sensitivity towards persons with disability by a public board in a public meeting is beyond intolerable,” Trish said back in November 2019. “There was never any apology or acknowledgment to my husband by that member that night or since.”
Shea offered an apology and his perspective on the situation later in that meeting on Nov. 25, 2019, specifically mentioning that he also suffers from a hearing disability.
In addition to reappointing Shea, Butler and Baker, the Town Council scheduled a public hearing for a proposal that would amend a previous law regarding training requirements for members of the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals, as well as alternate members for both boards, at 6:30 p.m. on March 18. The amendment would require all members of both boards and the Town Council to participate in a conflict management training session annually.
In Other News
Steven Stull, chairperson of the Arts and Culture Committee of the Tompkins County Strategic Tourism Planning Board, announced at the meeting this past Wednesday that there are several grant opportunities for not-for-profit organizations to apply for that are related to tourism in the county.
Stull said the grants available are Tourism Project Grants, Tourism Marketing & Advertising Grants, Community Celebration Grants and Tourism Capital Grants. The first three grants are due by Feb. 27 and range from $1,000 to $2,500, while the Tourism Capital Grants are due by March 17 and range from $5,000 to $100,000. All of these grants are funded from room tax money from hotel guests.
The Tourism Project Grants, according to the Tourism Program’s website, “fund efforts that draw visitors to Tompkins County for overnight stays or accomplish other critical actions listed in the 2020 Strategic Tourism Plan.” The Tourism Marketing & Advertising Grants “fund marketing and advertising campaigns that attract visitors from outside Tompkins County.” The Community Celebration Grants “support local events that convey our unique culture and history. The goal of this grant is to enhance [the] quality of life for residents.”
