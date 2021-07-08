Lansing’s first independent financial institution should be opening this month with the Cayuga Lake National Bank expanding its operations to the area.
Located in Cayuga County, the Cayuga Lake National Bank was founded in 1864 (originally called the First National Bank of Aurora) by Henry Wells and Edwin Barber Morgan, who also founded Wells, Fargo and Co. (known as Wells Fargo today). The name of the bank changed in 1976, and so did the location of its headquarters (from Aurora to Union Springs). Cayuga Lake National Bank is the only independent commercial bank in Cayuga County.
Leading the Lansing branch, which will be located at 3077 North Triphammer Road, will be Lansing native Kelly Gavitt, who currently works as a Mortgage Loan Officer at the Union Springs branch.
“I was super excited,” Gavitt said of when she learned she would be the manager of the Lansing branch. “I was honored that they thought enough of my abilities to be able to run that.”
In 2019, the bank began to plan out a future expansion somewhere in the region within a 45-mile radius. It whittled it down to three areas, one being Lansing, which President and CEO Kelly Wade said was the bank’s “predominant option.”
“When you looked at the idea that there’s not a brick and mortar financial institution in the area, there’s a lot of revitalization, there’s a lot of houses, there’s some businesses going into the area, [TST] BOCES, there’s a lot going on in that area and for us to be able to be a part of that community to bring who we are – we’re not looking to put up a branch on every corner; we really wanted to be mindful of the community that we go into to make sure that we can serve them and that we can bring who we are to that community,” Wade said.
Wade said it was important for the bank to put someone familiar with the Lansing community in charge of the new branch.
“We like to think that we’re easy to work with,” she said. “We are very personal; we know our customers. We know them by their voice, when they come into the branch, and I think that’s one of the reasons that having Kelly be the branch manager made so much sense for us. Kelly is from the community, and we really wanted to continue that feeling of a hometown bank.”
The Lansing branch plans to offer consumer mortgages, commercial lending and various deposit accounts.
“We’re bringing in new technology,” Gavitt said. “We will have two ITM’s [Interactive Teller Machines] which will be the drive-up services, which are pretty exciting. There’s none around this area, so we’ll be the first to put them out to the public to learn on how to use them. You can use it as an ATM and you can … pick to have a teller on the other end, so it would be a video conversation back and forth with an employee. Everything is done there at the ITM. There’s no shoot coming into the bank.”
The building itself, which was designed by Ithaca architect George W. Breuhaus and D Squared Inc., gives off a cozy feel with the exposed Woodhouse timber frame and fireplace on the inside.
“We’re really excited to bring a warm structure that’s inviting to show our commitment to the community, rather than having your traditional-looking branch … that was something that was really important to us,” Wade said.
With the opening of the new branch approaching, Gavitt said she is looking forward to “being able to provide the Lansing community with great banking options.”
