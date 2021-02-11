After a couple of delays, it appears that the discussion on local law #5 for the proposed changes to the Lansing Meadows’ Planned Development Area (PDA) is making forward progress.
At its Feb. 1 meeting, the Village of Lansing Board of Trustees met and deliberated on whether or not to set a public hearing on the proposed changes. The topic had already been pushed back at the previous two meetings because developer Eric Goetzman was not able to attend those meetings in person. Goetzman was not present at the Feb. 1 meeting – writing in an email that he could not attend because of a medical emergency involving a close friend – and had requested that the board remove the discussion from the agenda that evening.
Despite this, Trustee Ronny Hardaway said the changes should be discussed regardless.
“This discussion is not up to Eric Goetzman,” Hardaway said. “This discussion is up to the Board of Trustees.”
Village attorney William Troy was the one who received Goetzman’s email and said his only concern is that whatever comes out of the discussion would affect Goetzman and therefore he would like to be present for the discussion.
Trustee Michael Moll said he would like to go ahead and set a date for a public hearing since he is concerned about the developers not being able to meet its deadline for constructing the first 12 units on the property, which is July 31.
“I would like to make sure that these delays don’t affect that at all,” Moll said.
According to code enforcement officer Mike Scott, if the developers are not able to meet that deadline, they would have to reapply for another special permit.
“The way that the planning board worded the amended special permit is the actual special permit would be voided out,” Scott said. “At that point, he would have to start all over again if he does not meet the requirements that are in the conditions of the resolution.
Hardaway moved that the board set a date for a public hearing on whether or not to protect the green space on the property, not about the subdivision, and have another hearing on the subdivision when Goetzman is able to attend in person.
However Village Clerk Jodi Dake said the public hearing would have to be about the entire proposed law, not certain parts of it. Hardaway said he thought the board would be voting on two separate amendments.
“It’s my understanding that a subsidiary discussion would have to be decided first and it would have to be something we would have to decide, do we want to protect the green space, because we cannot vote on the entire subdivision … without that decision first,” he said. “Otherwise, per the last meeting, the subdivision would fail because the subdivision was going to be subject to the fact that the green space was going to be protected. If not, people would vote differently on the subdivision changes.”
Dake said that is not the case, though.
“What happened was that you had that local law amended,” Dake said. “So we went through the whole process again of advertising it. We changed it; there’s a totally new law proposed, which includes the green space. We have to vote on the whole thing; it’s not two different laws.”
She said if the board decides not to protect the green space, it would have to amend the local law again and bring it back to the board again for review.
Shortly after the board voted unanimously to set the public hearing on local law #5 for its March 1 meeting at 7:45 p.m.
