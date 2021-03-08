On March 1, the Village of Lansing Board of Trustees held public hearings on several local laws. Approximately ten community members were in attendance.
There was supposed to be a public hearing on an amendment to change the lot dimensions and protect the greenspace at the Lansing Meadows project Planned Development Area (PDA). The subject of increasing the lot size and adding subdivisions has been a source of controversy over the past few months. Trustee Ronny Hardaway has continually expressed a desire for more greenspace, as originally planned in the PDA.
Discussion on this topic was delayed at two previous meetings in January because project developer Eric Goetzmann was unable to attend in-person. It was decided at a trustee meeting on Feb. 1 that a public hearing would be held at the March 1 meeting. However, in a letter sent to the Board of Trustees, prior to the March 1 meeting, Goetzmann asked to withdraw his request to modify the district regulations.
At the public hearing portion Goetzmann was confused as to why there was a public hearing considering he asked to rescind his proposed changes.
Mayor Don Hartill explained that the board would be voting on whether or not to accept Goetzmann’s letter, not the proposed changes to local law #5. As such, none of the community members in attendance voiced any opinions.
Village Attorney Bill Troy explained it like this, “We’re not voting on local law 5; what we’re saying is we’re withdrawing it and we’re going right back to the PDA as it was originally drawn at the request of Mr. Goetzmann. On another day the board can take up other issues or these same issues, but not tonight.”
Hardaway had some objections to the wording of Goetzmann’s letter, which said the new overlay area that the trustees are trying to create is in direct conflict with the original content intent of the PDA, as identified in the Village of Lansing Code.
“For more than 10 years the board has continually expressed their desire that the property be developed as a small senior residential neighborhood,” Hardaway countered. “All of the discussion since the beginnings of this PDA have spoken to the desire of the village to have an ample amount of greenspace on the property … this is something that we’ve wanted from the very beginning.”
The board ultimately voted to approve the resolution, which accepted Goetzmann’s letter and reverted the PDA back to the way it originally was.
Troy once again summed it up nicely. “Eric had come to the board to make some changes and he’s now said, ‘No, forget it. I’m withdrawing all of those requests.’ And we’re saying, ‘Fine we’re in agreement with that and here’s a resolution.’ So, we go right back to where we were.”
Another local law that the board sought public opinion on that evening was the decision to rezone a medium density residential district on Uptown Road to a high-density residential district. Approving this move would essentially allow for the construction of multi-residential buildings, hence the increase in density.
Frank Towner, CEO of the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County, was in favor of the proposed changes, with the hopes that it would increase membership, which has fallen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It’s important to us to have as many people accessible to the YMCA as we can,” he said. “This development and our relationship with Cornell Real Estate will help us to increase our membership and maintain our sustainability and our ability to serve the community with our 153-year tradition.”
Jennifer Tavares, president of the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce, said she and the Chamber were also in favor of the change.
“We’ve been involved with many others for several years around trying to seek appropriate areas for increasing housing … on places where there’s access to commercial districts, to transportation,” she said. “It seems like this is a good opportunity to up some of this parcel so that it matches the surrounding parcels and will allow to continue further densifying this area in the village of Lansing.”
She added, “We continue to have a lot of pressure on our housing stock … so we continue to want to see more workforce housing, in particular, that will serve a lot of different populations in our community because there’s still such a need there.”
No other community members had any comments during the public hearing, but the public comment period was left open.
