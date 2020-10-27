On Oct. 19, the Village of Lansing Board of Trustees and the developers of the Lansing Meadows senior housing complex met to discuss setting a public hearing for the proposed request to change the Village of Lansing local law regarding Lansing Meadows planning development area (PDA). No date for the public hearing was decided upon, as developer Eric Goetzman did not have the necessary plans to illustrate the recent building changes he made to the board.
In January of this year, Goetzman and Jim Bold, the developers of the project, approached the board about amending district regulations so they could subdivide a parcel of land to sell three different townhouses. Then, on Aug. 3, they asked that the board reduce the regulation for minimum lot size from 10,000 square feet to 2,600 square feet, and minimum street frontage from 75 feet to 11 feet.
At the beginning of this meeting, Mayor Don Hartill asked Goetzman to present what the “ultimate build out” for the project might be.
Goetzman insisted that the plans had already been shown to the planning board in advance and that he did not have such plans immediately on hand.
“I didn’t realize we’d be presenting a plan,” he said, “It’s the same plan we submitted a year and a half ago, which was the 10 buildings, which are duplexes, which were approved. It’s the same plan, except the duplexes were modified into triplexes with almost the exact same size of the buildings. So, the plan that was approved with all of the duplexes is the same buildout we have now.”
Village Attorney William Troy, said a change from duplexes to triplexes was a significant modification, even if the building size would not change and cited appendix A2 of the PDA.
“After the Board of the Trustees authorizes a final development plan for a PDA – which we have – minor changes, extensions alterations of said development may only be made after they’ve been reviewed by the planning board and further authorized by the Board of Trustees,” Troy said. “You’re making a change… modification equals changes.”
Trustee Ronny Hardaway expressed concern about passing the project onto the planning board without seeing the new changes.
“I don’t trust the developers on this project,” Hardaway said. “Too many things have changed after the fact. I want to see with my own two eyes the plan that shows the new location of the buildings, the new location of the water lines and I want that plan to be an engineering drawing, not something on the back of a napkin.”
The board decided not to vote on the proposed resolution and instead suggested Goetzman and Bold take the plans back to the planning board for review.
Bold agreed to get a spot on the agenda for the next planning board meeting, which will be held on Oct. 27.
“It’s just one more step in the wheel here of going back to the planning board,” he said. “I appreciate your opinion Bill and we’ll take that under advisement, because it’s sure not happening here tonight.”
At the second half of the meeting, Jeremey Thomas, head of real estate for Cornell University, and was joined by co-worker Kristen Gutenberger to get feedback on applying to change a vacant 25-acre property from medium density residential (MDR) zoning to high density residential (HDR) zoning, to allow multi-residential buildings to be built.
Thomas said he was not looking for any decisions on changing the zoning type and simply wanted to hear the initial opinions and questions of the Board.
The proposed lot is located on Uptown Drive, in the Village of Lansing, near Route 13 and University Park apartments.
Thomas said due to its close proximity to Route 13, transportation systems and infrastructure, the property meets the intent outlined in the Village Code for HDR.
“When you consider you have Route 13 on one side and the village and town border on the fourth side, I think what you see is a quarter that does support higher density zoning then the current zoning allows,” Thomas said.
Thomas said a change to HDR would increase the value of the property and generate more taxes for the village.
Hardaway asked if there was any idea about potential pricing for rentals, expressing a concern about a lack of affordable housing in Ithaca
Thomas was unable to answer questions about potential prices of rentals or future plans for development but made it clear that he was only looking for feedback from the board and that no specific plans for action have been made.
“We haven’t really gone too far down the road thinking about what this can be, we simply think there should be more than what is allowed under medium density.” he said.
