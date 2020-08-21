On Aug. 16, the Village of Lansing Board of Trustees and the developers of the Lansing Meadows senior housing complex revisited their discussion from about two weeks ago regarding the developers’ request to modify district zoning regulations in order to apply for a subdivision for a parcel of land.
In January of this year, Eric Goetzman and Jim Bold, the developers of the project, approached the board about amending district regulations to eventually subdivide a parcel of land to sell three different townhouses. On Aug. 3, they specifically asked that the board reduce the regulation for minimum lot size from 10,000 square feet to 2,600 square feet, and minimum street frontage from 75 feet to 11 feet.
These two regulations would need to be modified in order for the village’s planning board to consider approving a subdivision for the project. The subdivision would allow the developers to install individual water meters for each unit in accordance with the village’s regulations with Bolton Point’s water system.
Trustee Ronny Hardaway reiterated his concern from the Aug. 3 of if these modifications were to be granted, the units on the property would become condensed, which would eliminate some of the greenspace there and would thus alter the aesthetics of the lot to the point where it does not fit with the type of zoning that it is in.
“As a trustee, I want the building number on the lot to be locked at the current buildings that you have planned to build,” Hardaway said. “That would be six triplexes, 18 units, and no more. The rest of the property is to be greenspace to make it more of a residential feel to either the renters or the owners. If we subdivide each one of those, it’s a wash. They might sell better, they might not. … The current buildings have been pushed so far back onto the southside of that property that there is very little distance between the back of the building and the wetlands. People will be out on their postage stamp patio looking at wetlands and the likes of BJ’s, and I’m not sure how residential that’s really going to feel.”
Goetzman said he and Bold are still sticking to the initial purpose of the project.
“The intent originally was here to create something that was in the Village of Lansing; the comprehensive plan – we did this way back in 2009–2010 – the comprehensive plan was to have a walking village – to have people live in a village and walk to other places,” Goetzman said. “This was one of the few pieces of property that if you actually live in the village you can walk to Ciao, you can walk to the YMCA, you can walk over to the grocery story, which is next door. … That was the whole intent of this, and that’s what we’re delivering here.”
Later in the meeting, Village Attorney William Troy proposed that a timeline of the history of the project would be drawn out to better understand the evolution of the project and hopefully to overcome the current deadlock. Goetzman, Trustee Patricia O’Rourke and Mayor Donald Hartill agreed that would be an idea worth pursuing.
“I think what we need to do is get an agreed upon set of what we think has happened … I think we just need to finally understand the chronology, and I’m happy to work with whoever wants to work on it,” Hartill said.
Prior to the conclusion of the discussion, Bold asked if he could get an early poll as to where the board currently stands on the modifications, but his appeal was ultimately denied.
