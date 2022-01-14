Jovon L. Monk, 26, of Lansing, was convicted on Jan. 12 of rape in the first degree, criminal sexual act in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree. Monk was convicted of all charges after a jury trial in the Tompkins County Court. The trial began Jan. 3, and concluded on Jan. 12. Sentencing has been scheduled for March 15 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Scott A. Miller. Assistant District Attorney Veronica Fox prosecuted the case. Kevin Kelly represented the defendant.
