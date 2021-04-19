While the past year has presented unprecedented challenges to our collective physical and mental health, it has also placed a spotlight on community organizations that have met these challenges with strength and resiliency. The Lansing Community Library (LCL) is one such organization.
The LCL opened its doors in 2001 in response to a growing interest from local residents in local library services. The center started as a designated reading room of the Tompkins County Public Library, and was housed in the old Town Hall. In fact, all the books were borrowed from TCPL, and a dedicated volunteer staff ran the entire operation. Over the next seven years, LCL grew into a public library owned and governed by the Lansing Community.
The library has become a well-used and valued community resource. The warm and welcoming staff and interior invites patrons to come in, browse the well-stocked shelves, settle into a comfortable chair or make use of the multiple computer terminals and children’s room. The professional library staff work to design and present program content that is attractive to many different age groups and interests.
When the spread of COVID-19 in New York State last March necessitated closing the physical building to patrons, the library staff and Board of Trustees immediately went to work to make sure that library services to the community could continue in a modified form. Library staff provided outreach to patrons in the early days of the pandemic by placing weekly calls to senior patrons. In some cases, this call might have been the only human contact that the individual had that day.
Because services needed to be provided remotely, library staff updated and expanded the library website – www.lansinglibrary.org. New library cards were issued digitally. Popular Zoom programs include weekly family yoga and story time as well as adult and new reader book clubs. The library was able to initiate in person curbside pickup for books last June. While the summer reading program was conducted virtually, library staff collaborated with the summer lunch box program very successfully to provide materials to children. The “Take and Make Craft Kits,” designed for individual and family use, have been immensely popular with patrons, and have continued past their initiation last summer.
Libraries are more than books and programs, they are also a reliable source for information. The library staff aided with connecting people with appropriate services, including how to apply for small business loans and unemployment. The library has also provided resources to assist patrons with homeschooling issues as well as voter registration. A pilot telehealth program that is a collaboration between the library and Cayuga Medical Center will begin this month. Watch the website for details.
As we begin the gradual return to pre-pandemic life, we are relying on public health officials to guide us in the timetable for fully re-opening the library. We hope to welcome patrons back in the building for more in person hours and activities soon.
Our little library has provided light and warmth to many through these difficult times and can only shine brighter in the coming year. We will be holding our annual meeting on April 26 at 7 pm via Zoom. This is an opportunity to meet the Board of Trustees candidates as well as review the proposed budget for 2022 and hear more about library activities. The vote on the proposed budget is scheduled for April 27 from 12 to 6 pm. Voting by absentee ballot, available at the library, is encouraged. Please see the library website www.lansinglibrary.org for more information.
