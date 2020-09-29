After hearing sPower’s presentation two weeks ago for its proposed solar facility along land close to where the Cayuga Power Plant resides, the Lansing Town Council is looking to act fast and submit a letter of support of the project to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in the coming weeks.
On Sept. 9, Michael Farrell, Senior Manager for Solar Development at sPower, presented to the Lansing community a 30-year solar project that would produce between 100 and 200 megawatts on at most 1,400 acres of land. A 20 megawatt electricity storage facility is also part of the company’s proposal.
At the moment, there is no definitive deadline for when a letter of support needs to be submitted to NYSERDA, though it is expected to be due somewhere between the last two weeks of October. Prior to sending out a letter, the council will seek the input from the town’s Conservation Advisory Council and the Lansing Advisory Committee for the future of the Cayuga Power Plant.
“We’ve created these boards and committees with a diverse group of Lansing residents to give us some various perspectives on various issues,” Councilman Joe Wetmore said. “I really think it’s important that we utilize them for issues like this in which they’re specifically working on the issue. To get input from them on this letter, I think, is hugely valuable and I would like to see both of these committees take a stab at it so we can get their input in this process.”
Councilwoman Bronwyn Losey said the advisory committee is fully aware of the time constraints for this situation.
“My thinking is that they’re the ones that know so much more about the details of the site and the proposal, and were able to tease out some really particular information from the folks at sPower about what would support their proposal,” Losey said. “Since it’s their task with … advising the town board on what to do with this land, it makes the most sense for me to let them write the letter, or to craft it or write the first draft for the town board to then approve of or not.”
Town Supervisor Edward LaVigne agreed that the input of the two committees will be vital, though he expressed concerns on being able to draft a letter in time.
“We’re in a time crunch here,” LaVigne said. “In all fairness, the approval or the advice to this board needs to get going pretty fast because we don’t have a lot of time. We have a meeting on the 30th. It would be really nice to have that letter there. … It would be nice to have this done in two weeks.”
“My concern is that we won’t have any letter of support from them when we need it to send to NYSERDA on time and we miss the opportunity because we may have gone off in different directions when we need to focus on sPower, and only sPower. Not the power plant situation.”
LaVigne wanted to make it clear to the public that this letter is not an opportunity for negotiation. Losey explained the purpose of the letter by saying the town can include specific requests in it, but it will not lead to any negotiating between the municipality and sPower.
“It’s just saying, ‘We support this project, but maybe we have these concerns,’ or, ‘We support this project this project unequivocally.’ It’s not a direct conversation with sPower or the power company,” she said. “It’s just saying, ‘We the municipality want this to happen.’”
LaVigne said he would like to avoid having all parties involved become distracted with addressing certain concerns in the letter that ultimately are not in sPower’s control
“The fly ash is not in their purview,” LaVigne said of sPower. “That is a DEC supervision, and that is not the responsibility of the power plant. … All they can do is lease this land and put these solar panels on there. They have nothing to do with fly ash. The reason I’m bringing this up directly is because this comes up time and time again. These last two weeks when people were talking to me, ‘What about the fly ash? What about the fly ash? What about the fly ash?’ Simply, we want to warn people that this is not a negotiating item.”
He reminded the public that sPower is simply looking to lease the land to build its project.
“I’m hoping they will focus on the benefits of the project and not on the other issues that some people are concerned with the power company,” LaVigne said.
The next course of action will be for LaVigne to contact sPower to obtain examples of letters of support the company has received in the past and dish them out to the rest of the council and the two committees to review.
