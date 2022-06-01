A 16-year-old Lansing High School student was arrested after allegedly making a threat against the school. Tompkins County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the school a little before 9 a.m. on June 1. The student allegedly made a post on social media app Snapchat that referenced him becoming involved in a shooting incident at the school, the Sheriff's Office said.
This post was also shared by another student which led to many people seeing it, including school officials. The student who shared it commented on the post, further reiterating that the first student was going to shoot up the school.
The school immediately secured those students involved and has fully cooperated with the investigation, police say.
Sheriff Derek Osborne stated, “I commend our Lansing School officials for their prompt action and notification to law enforcement, this was handled extremely well.”
The student who made the original post was subsequently charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. The name of the student is not being provided due to his age. Arrangements are being made for him to appear in Tompkins County Court later today.
The Sheriff’s Office has taken action to ensure the student’s inaccessibility to firearms and does not believe that the school is at continued risk from this incident. The student was not found to be in possession of a firearm at the time of the incident. Deputies will continue to provide a security presence at the school throughout the remainder of the school year.
After the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, Osborne reported that upon taking office three years ago, he encouraged deputies to park in school parking lots whenever they need to idle their patrol cars for breaks, report writing, etc. Osborne stated, “if we need to park a patrol car, it should be at a location such as a school”, referencing the fact that schools are considered “soft targets” when it comes to domestic terrorism.
Parents are asked to speak with their children about the seriousness of such posts, and that law enforcement must take them seriously. Anyone observing such posts should not make assumptions regarding their validity but rather should report them immediately.
