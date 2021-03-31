After graduating from college, Lansing native Lincoln McCarter-Nyberg had dreams of going to Hollywood to try to break into writing for TV and film. Then Covid-19 happened.
Instead of losing a year or more to the pandemic, McCarter-Nyberg has used his creative skills to produce a series of funny and thoughtful videos distributed on a YouTube channel, suitably named “Lincoln Debates.”
Each video in the series considers a topic — such as human cloning, love, social media, introverts and extroverts — and turns it into a debate. Through the magic of video editing, McCarter-Nyberg himself portrays characters on both sides of the issue. He even plays the role as moderator.
“I’ve always tried to understand the merits of two opposing arguments,” he said. “The videos aim to be a balance of comedy and an interrogation of ideas.”
On the website, the show bills itself as, “The deeply important, very serious show where assorted Lincolns argue about life.” In reality, McCarter-Nyberg has more modest ambitions. “For now, my goal is just to write and film videos that I’m proud of and that hopefully some people will enjoy,” he said.
The son of Carolyn McCarter and Claes Nyberg, McCarter-Nyberg attended Lansing schools, graduating in 2016. He then received an undergraduate degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing from Binghamton University.
He cites two teachers at Lansing High School as inspirations. “My high school English teacher, Todd Howell, was very supportive in my goal to be a writer,” said McCarter-Nyberg. He recalls in-depth conversations with him after school. Isis Ivery, a social studies teacher, also supported and inspired him. “She was genuinely interested in hearing and understanding various points-of-view,” he said. “They are invaluable educators, and both mean a great deal to me.”
Among other influences, McCarter-Nyberg admires the work of writer/director Aaron Sorkin. Sorkin wrote the screenplay for The Social Network and was a writer and producer for The West Wing along with many other productions.
In the Lincoln Debate videos, McCarter-Nyberg writes the scripts, acts the roles, and does all camera, lighting and editing tasks, including split and multiple screen work. While professionally he would eventually like to focus solely on writing, he is challenging himself to learn the technical side of production as a way to understand the whole process. “It’s been a self-taught, crash course,” he said.
McCarter-Nyberg believes that most of his current audience consists of friends and family who see the series announced on social media. “My impression is that some fraction of those people, ready to cringe at the self-indulgent, egotistical mess I’ve made, find themselves thinking, ‘Wait, I’m actually kinda unironically enjoying this,’” he said. “I’ve had a few people I didn’t expect to hear from reach out and tell me they really liked what I’ve done so far, which has meant a lot to me.”
McCarter-Nyberg has several more episodes in the works and many more ideas for content. He plans to continue the formal debate format, but also thinks he could push the series beyond that. This could be in the form of sketches or short films designed to tell different types of stories still within the same framework of multiple Lincolns interacting.
“I still want to work in TV or film, especially dramas,” McCarter-Nyberg shared. “But for now, these videos are a way to get my writing in front of the public without just posting it somewhere that no one reads. It’s a showcase.”
Lincoln Debates is available here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4U9PLrJrG0a2zz9jbDx6UA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.