The Village of Lansing Board of Trustees passed a resolution extending the expiration date of all building permits for 120 days at its July 6 meeting. The resolution was approved unanimously 4–0. (Trustee John O’Neill was not in attendance at the meeting on Monday.)
Prior to the vote, there was some discussion about whether the time period should be just 90 days, which is what the Planning Board recommended, rather than 120 days. However, the trustees agreed it would be best to be more lenient and lengthen the expiration date another 30 days.
“I think, being in the current circumstance, being hard-nosed about a problem we’ve had for several years is probably not a good path forward,” Mayor Donald Hartill said.
Trustee Ronny Hardaway said the board might have to extend it another 30 days anyway, if it were to choose the 90-day timeline, due to the current volatile state.
“If we do 90 days, there’s a very good chance that we might have to come back and extend it again for 30,” Hardaway said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future with any type of reopenings, if they have to shut us down again and add more extensions.”
Trustee Patricia O’Rourke shared the same sentiment.
“We all know that it’s taken a long time to get to where we are now, but at the same time COVID is here at the moment and who knows how long it’s going to be,” O’Rourke said.
Sales taxes expected to decline significantly
Hartill gave an update on the village’s financial state, saying the municipality should anticipate a decrease in sales tax income of 20 to 30 percent due to COVID–19’s impact on the economy. Despite this, he said the village should be able to sustain such a loss.
“We’re in a financial position where we can tolerate that,” he said. “That means we’ll probably prioritize some of the projects that we’re going to work on next year. We will do all the paving that we need to do, but beyond that I think we’ll have some discussions about what we do.”
Hartill accepts new full-time position at Cornell
Hartill also announced that he will be filling in as the director of the Cornell Laboratory for Accelorator-Based Sciences & Education (CLASSE) for the next year. Ritchie Patterson, who was the director of CLASSE prior to Hartill’s hiring, announced at the beginning of the year that she would resign from her position effective July 1, according to Hartill.
“So now I’m a full-time employee again, which wasn’t what I expected to do in my current state of life,” Hartill said. “On the other hand, the lab has been very good to me, and so I don’t think that’s going to impact any of my duties as mayor.”
Preparation for potential reopening of parks in early stages
Simon Moll, Board of Zoning Appeals member, Hartill and Superintendent of Public Works John Courtney are planning on meeting to begin devising a strategy for how the village will reopen its parks, if and when that is possible. The goal is to come up with an outline that abides to the state’s safety guidelines and protects the health of village residents.
Moll noted how packed Taughannock Falls State Park was over the Fourth of July weekend and suggested that it might be a good idea to open the village’s parks in hopes of spreading out people.
“I think we’ll need to start looking at reopening them just to spread those people out so they all aren’t crowded in one area and have other places to go,” Moll said.
O’Rourke asked who would be in charge of sanitizing the parks if they were to be reopened, which Hartill said is something that will need to be discussed, but if need be the village will hire someone to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.