Lansing eighth graders moved to 100-percent online learning this past Monday Oct. 26 and will remain in that instructional format until Nov. 9 for the sake of caution of a potential positive case at the middle school.
The news was shared to the public at a Board of Education meeting on Oct. 26 by Business Administrator Kathryn Heath on behalf of Superintendent Chris Pettograsso, who was not in attendance that evening.
“Just out of an abundance of caution we decided to keep all the eight graders home, along with staff,” Heath said.
Heath said the school district seems to be in good shape moving forward.
“The good news is that our protocols appear to be working,” she said. “We continue to wear masks, we’re adhering to social distancing, and we’re exercising proper hygiene, and all our protocols as far as contact tracing have been effective and have been really helpful to the health department. We are continuing to do all those things. Our staff have done a tremendous job switching to full-time online learning on a dime, honestly, so we’re really thankful for that effort as well.”
The high school will continue 100-percent online instruction through Nov. 2 as planned after the school district was notified of a positive case by the Tompkins County Health Department on Oct. 18.
“The level of quarantining required made in-person instruction impossible with staff coverage,” Heath said.
It was also reported last week that an elementary school student, who is currently attending school 100-percent virtually, tested positive for the virus. The district did not close down the elementary school due to the fact that the contact tracing performed in this case was “extremely limited,” according to Pettograsso.
Other school districts, such as Newfield, recently made the switch to remote learning for a period of time recently. On Oct. 25, Acting Superintendent Eric Hartz announced that the entire Newfield school district will move to online instruction from Oct. 26 to 28 after two positive cases were reported at the high school.
“Due to the number of staff that will be quarantined, and the need to disinfect all buildings, the entire NCSD will go to full remote learning on Monday, 10/26, Tuesday 10/27, and Wednesday, 10/28,” Hertz said in a statement posted on the district’s website. “No students should report to the buildings. This is a district decision made with an abundance of caution for our students, faculty, and staff.”
