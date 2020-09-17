Though the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed the progression of the project, the Tompkins County Alcohol & Drug Council is looking to enter the second phase of its project for its detox center in the Village of Lansing.
Phase I of the project was completed back in the spring of 2019 with the opening of the Open Access Center located on 2353 North Triphammer Road in Ithaca. The Open Access Center is a 24/7 walk-in assessment, referral and medication-assisted treatment service that also has a 40-bed residential detox and stabilization program. The facility also provides educational services for individuals and families on substance use among other topics. The center also offers individuals and family members of people with opioid addiction training in the use of Naloxone (Narcan), which is a drug that temporarily counteracts opioid overdoses. Brief interventions with individuals who show signs of alcohol and/or drug addiction and follow-up services with patients are also offered at the facility.
Phase II involves presenting a site plan review to the village Planning Board. The Council received $7 million in funding from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) for its 40-bed residential detox and stabilization program back in August of 2019.
Aside from the delays created by the outbreak, the other prominent roadblock is the fact that Mike Scott, Code Enforcement/Zoning Officer of the village, has designated the project as a “hospital” and not a “special care facility” or “assisted living facility” based on the village’s zoning codes, and hospital is not an allowed use in the district the building resides in.
A “hospital,” as defined by the village code, is an “institution, private or public, that provides medical, surgical, or psychiatric care and treatment for the sick or the injured, which is typically open on a 24 hour basis and patients are allowed to stay for an extended period of time if needed (does not include nursing homes or veterinary hospital).”
A “special care facility,” as defined by the village code, is described as “convalescent, progressive care, senior housing, or nursing home, adolescent or outpatient housing.”
An “assisted living facility,” as defined by the village code, is a “supportive housing facility designed for those who need extra help in their day-to-day lives but who do not require the 24-hour skilled nursing care found in traditional nursing homes. Typically these facilities combine housing, personal care services, and light medical care in an atmosphere of safety and privacy. Based on a monthly fee, basic services typically include meals, laundry, housekeeping, recreation and transportation. Residents typically have private locking rooms and bathrooms and personal care services are available on a 24-hour-a-day basis.”
Angela Sullivan, Executive Director of the Alcohol & Drug Council, was in attendance at the meeting on Sept. 14 to dispel any misconceptions of the project and explain not only why this facility should not be characterized as a hospital, but also why it is important for it to not be characterized as a hospital.
“I think that the perception of it being a hospital, that is not what it’s like,” Sullivan said. “It’s more like a group home that has nurses and doctors that provide services at a group home.”
Sullivan said the center is under a completely different license than a hospital would be. She said the center is licensed under Articles 28 and 32 of state consolidated laws for hospitals. (Article 32 refers to the regulation and quality control of chemical dependence services and compulsive gambling services under consolidated laws for “Mental Hygiene.”)
“This is an alternative to sending people to a hospital and an emergency room,” Sullivan said. “We were funded under the health care transformation process in New York State, and that is literally to put people in the right level of care, which is not a hospital. Potentially, that designation could impact if not our existing funding, which it may, it would actually potentially impact funding moving forward.”
In the meantime, the Planning Board will wait to receive the Council’s site plan review and application for a special permit. Though she would prefer not to identify the facility as a hospital, Planning Board Chairperson Lisa Schleelain said that would be the appropriate label for it based on the village code.
“If you look at what our code says – and I admit that we need to work on some of the definitions because we haven’t kept up with some of these things that were defined, I don’t know, 20 years ago … what I’m grappling with is the semantics, just as you were saying before with the medical staff, its words connote something, but in this situation we’re limited with what we have available in our code,” Schleelain said.
