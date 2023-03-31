After two years of discussion and debate, the Town of Lansing Planning Board voted to approve the site plan for a Dandy Mini-Mart, located across from Rogues Harbor Inn along Route 34, at its March 27 meeting.
The board did not vote unanimously in favor of approving the plan. Board member Sandra Dennis-Conlon voted against the approval and board member John Licitra voted to abstain. The rest of the board – Chairman Al Fiorelli, Larry Sharpsteen, Dean Shea, Laurie Hemming and Christine Haas – voted in favor of approving the site plan.
One of the final concerns that needed to be addressed before voting on the plan was the lighting at the site. At recent meetings, the board expressed its concern with the temperature of lighting. The total amount of degrees Kelvin the site’s lighting would emit 4,000 degrees Kelvin. In its review of the project, the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability suggested that the board recommend the developer to install lower-level LED lighting of no more than 2,700 degrees Kelvin.
Licitra urged the board to lean towards the county’s recommendation during the discussion of the project’s lighting.
“The county has a recommendation, and I’m pretty sure they formed that committee for many months coming up with that recommendation,” he said. “I’m not an expert in everything. I would refer to that recommendation by the county for sure.”
Hemming, who said she previously worked for a lighting company, offered an explanation as to why the board should not go with the county’s recommendation of 2,700 degrees Kelvin.
“When you’re looking at emergency lighting [...] the emergency responding personnel would say, ‘I can’t tell the difference if there’s an accident between blood and antifreeze, because it looks the same,’” she said. “If you dim down those lights to full yellow [...] in those color temperature ranges there really is a safety issue, because fluids look like fluids, and they all look black.”
She said having the lighting set at 4,000 degrees Kelvin seems like a reasonable compromise. The majority of the lighting will be turned off during non-business hours with some lighting remaining on, but dimmed, for security purposes.
“We do have some considerations with the fact that there’s a bed and breakfast and there are going to be people sleeping in the building across the street,” she said. “The fact that the lights are going to be dimmed, we need to be really careful about [...] which ones you’re saying you’re going to turn off and what’s going to be left on, and what’s that going to be like for people.”
“The 4,000 Kelvin has a better color rendering index, which allows it to – as they said – the security cameras to see more clearly what’s there, and that if there are fluids on the ground or levels of detail that people need for safety [...] people who are looking at it will be more able to distinguish what’s what,” she said.
Sharpsteen also said he would be content with the color temperature being set at 4,000 degrees Kelvin.
“Personally, I think at this point until the Town Board establishes standards [for lighting], I think I would be satisfied with 4,000,” he said.
As part of the approval, the board asked that the developer submit a plan identifying which lights on the site will remain on during non-business hours and which ones will be turned off.
