After the Lansing Town Council chose to delay its decision a month as to whether or not it should reappointing Dean Shea, Thomas Butler and Dale Baker to the town’s planning board, Councilman Doug Dake said at a planning board meeting on Jan. 27 that he believes the council will more than likely reappoint the three members so long as the required sensitivity training is completed by those who have yet to do so.
“We decided that we would wait until the February meeting to allow for training in tense situations or emotions,” Dake said. “I assume after that gets done we’ll adopt [the resolution] as stated in our agenda.”
At its Jan. 15 meeting, the Town Council went into executive session for about 40 minutes to discuss the resolution regarding the reappointment of Shea, Butler and Baker. The council then returned to its regular session and decided to delay its choice on the matter, allowing time for Shea, along with Zoning Board of Appeals chair Hurf Sheldon, to complete the required sensitivity training from 2019.
Shea and Sheldon will need to complete two different training sessions – one for 2019, which will be held this February, and the other for 2020. The training sessions will be conducted by the Community Dispute Resolution Center (CDRC). According to its website, the CDRC is an organization that strives to be the “lead resource for nurturing constructive responses to the conflicts that inevitably occur in our communities.”
In the meantime, Shea, Butler and Baker will continue to hold their respective positions until a decision is made by the council, per state law. Shea is a full-time member of the Planning Board, while Butler and Baker are alternates.
Shea’s term has been the subject of high scrutiny by the public over the past few weeks. On Nov. 25, several members of the public expressed their displeasure with Shea’s behavior and actions during a situation that took place during a meeting back in the end of March, asking the Planning Board to not recommend the Town Council renew Shea’s term.
During the meeting back in March 2019, Trish Van Emery was speaking during the public hearing portion of the meeting when her husband Richard’s cell phone began to ring. Richard, who lives with a severe hearing impairment and wears a hearing aid, was not aware that his phone was ringing. His phone continued to ring while Trish continued her conversation with the board, which began to irritate Shea. Shea then started yelling at Richard to turn off the phone, but Richard was not aware that his phone was ringing.
Someone else in attendance at the March meeting helped turn off Richard’s phone, but Trish said Shea continued to yell at Richard. According to Trish, even though the audience member continued to say that Richard could not hear his phone ringing, Shea responded by saying, “Well, we can hear.” After that, the audience member escorted Richard out of the room.
“This behavior and lack of sensitivity towards persons with disability by a public board in a public meeting is beyond intolerable,” Trish said back in November 2019. “There was never any apology or acknowledgment to my husband by that member that night or since.”
Shea offered an apology and his perspective on the situation later in that meeting on Nov. 25, 2019, specifically mentioning that he also suffers from a hearing disability. On Dec. 18, 2019, Shea offered some more comments during the privilege of the floor at a Town Council meeting.
“At the last Planning Board meeting, several people spoke about my lack of an apology to Mr. Van Emery,” Shea said. “At the last meeting, I made an apology to Mr. Van Emery with regret for making a … response in an unreasonable tone. I apologized and clearly explained the motivation for my response. My apology was sincere.”
Councilman Joseph Wetmore said the council is planning on creating a town law that requires all members of the Town Council, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals to participate in a sensitivity training session annually.
“We want to give our boards, including ourselves, [the tools] to deescalate heated situations between a board and public,” Wetmore said.
