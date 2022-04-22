Albert Einstein once said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.” Our Lansing Community Library at 27 Auburn Road is not just a physical location, but a collection of books and other resources and services that enrich the lives of local residents.
Libraries are an essential source of community engagement. Rural libraries like ours in Lansing are becoming increasingly important to the communities they serve as their role expands from lending books to providing local information, community programming, internet access, and a space to gather. The library has also provided resources to assist patrons with homeschooling issues as well as voter registration. The library website www.lansinglibrary.org is updated frequently with information related to library services and other important community updates. The Lansing Community Library embraces its role as an important resource for our rural community while recognizing that we are a growing community with ever-evolving needs.
The past two years have brought on enormous challenges for us all as the COVID 19 pandemic forced changes to everyday life. As we emerge from these difficult times, I think that it is important to reflect on the ways in which the library served the community in creative ways.
During the early days of the pandemic, Library staff provided outreach by placing weekly calls to senior patrons. In some cases, this call might have been the only human contact that the individual had that day. Take and make crafts for both children and adults have been extremely popular. The annual children’s summer reading program has had an uninterrupted run, combining both virtual and in person events. Story time, family yoga and adult book clubs are some examples of virtual experiences offered to patrons by the library.
Of late, the library has been a distribution site for free COVID test kits and masks. This has been very popular with Lansing residents.
Library staff continue to engage in new partnerships with community organizations. Children’s story time has been held during the past month at the Children’s Toy Library in the Ithaca Mall. We expect this collaboration to continue, perhaps moving to the library when conditions permit.
The services and resources that the library provides have had to grow commensurate with demand to meet the needs of our community. The Lansing Community Library would not be able to do this without the solid financial foundation that has been built through years of diligent work by the members of this community. This has included the work of the Friends of the
Lansing Community Library who tirelessly raise funds, local businesses who sponsor work that the library does, countless members of the community who have given of their time and treasure, and every resident of Lansing who supports the library through their local taxes. The library has sustained these crucial relationships through trust owed to the responsible stewardship of our community’s commitment.
In the spirit of this trust, the library strives every year to meet the community’s growing needs while not placing a more significant financial burden on its taxpayers. This is accomplished through careful budget oversight with an eye towards growing the budget in step with the growth of our community. In this way, we have in recent years been able to meet expanding needs while not increasing the percentage in taxes that members of our community pay. In some years (like last year), we have been able to do this while decreasing the rate for each taxpayer. As we move forward with our community, we strive to grow with the community we serve and continue to do so in a responsible way.
We will be holding our annual meeting on April 25 at 7 pm at the All Saints Catholic Church Parish Hall, located at 347 Ridge Road, Lansing NY. This is an opportunity to meet the Board of Trustees candidates as well as review the proposed budget for 2023 and hear more about library activities. The vote on the proposed budget is scheduled for April 26 from 10 am to 7 pm. Voting by absentee ballot, available at the library, is encouraged. Please see the library website for more information.
