Resiliency was the common theme featured in the speeches delivered during the Lansing High school graduation ceremony for the 2021 senior class on June 25.
Superintendent Chris Pettograsso spoke of it during her speech, saying this year’s class is “more prepared than any other graduating class leaving Lansing Central School District.”
“You had the opportunity to experience how you personally learn best,” Pettograsso said. “Is it virtually? Is it in person? Are you more independent? Do you need more assistance? You learned how to collaborate with each other. You learned how to assist your teachers in technology and other ways. You learned how to adjust really unforeseen changes in a day, and you’ve done that with patience and kindness. … You showed us that you were very strong individuals in that you persevered throughout this pandemic in time.”
“I hope that you go out into the world … and reflect on all the things that you learned and you continue to show your true self and that you stand strong in your convictions and who you are,” she said.
Despite the challenges they endured during the pandemic, this year’s graduating seniors were still able attain several accomplishments. Out of the 96 graduating seniors, 60 percent received a Regents diploma for advanced designation. Twenty-two seniors earned a technical endorsement. Seventeen earned a seal of excellence for their work at TST BOCES. Thirty earned certificates in career development and occupational studies. Twenty-five students were recognized as scholar athletes. Eleven students earned the New York State Seal of Biliteracy (two earned seals in both Spanish and French).
Class president Hana Thibault also spoke of the class’s resiliency through the past academic year and urged her fellow classmates to not make excuses for themselves.
“We stayed inside for the past year. Continue to be mindful of the current state of the world, but also learn how to connect with people face-to-face again.” Thibault said. “Enjoy the beautiful scenery that we have grown up here in the Finger Lakes, and actually go outside. I don’t mean just go in your backyard. I mean go on a hike or swim or go on a picnic or read a book. Wherever your next steps in life might take you, do not be afraid to explore what’s out there either. I know it will be scary, but find places where you can take your breath, enjoy the world you live in and remind yourself of your home here in Lansing.”
High School Principal Patrick Hornbrook gave multiple pieces of advice to the graduating class in his speech.
“It is absolutely important that you take care of yourself and prioritize your own wellbeing before you help others,” Hornbrook said. “You have to be you before you assist others. As you move on with your life, look for mentors who have already accomplished things that are your goals. When you reach your goal, be ready to mentor others. We all do well when we all do well. Make big plans, aspire, dream big. Enjoy the ride when life takes you off of that path that you planned. Sometimes detours are just as fun. Trust me. Don’t ever be afraid to ask for help. Everyone needs help, and help others because everyone needs help.”
“Lastly, lead with love and kindness. No matter who you interact with throughout the course of your life, lead with love and kindness. Now more than ever, all the things that you see going on in the world, we need love and kindness.”
The 2021 senior class chose to dedicate its yearbook to high school science teacher Michael Hotchkiss. Hotchkiss also spoke at the ceremony last Friday, thanking the class for the honor while also wishing them success moving forward.
“My hope as your teacher is that I have strengthened the belief that each one of you is unique, bright and special, and that nothing can keep you from your success,” Hotchkiss said. “Aim for who you want to be and where you want to go. Continue to be brave, trying every new thing you can until you can hone in on what truly makes you happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.