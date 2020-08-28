The Lansing Central School District is expected to face significant losses in state aid and to its 2020–2021 budget overall after the Board of Education examined its current finances at a meeting this past Monday.
As of Aug. 24, the school district has spent $76,000 on reopening expenses. The majority of that total ($57,500) has gone towards Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)—masks (reusable and disposable), sanitizer, thermometers, face shields, gowns, gloves and signage. Eleven thousand dollars have been spent on barriers and sneeze guards that will be installed in areas such as classrooms and bathrooms. Thirty-eight hundred dollars were used to purchase additional cleaning supplies and $3,700 was allotted for technology like webcams and mics for virtual instruction and replacement chargers for Chromebooks.
Moving forward, the district anticipates to spend about $470,000 in reopening expenses. It expects to spend roughly $200,000 on additional staffing, particularly cleaners and monitors for busses and hallways. About $50,000 will likely be spent on replacements and repairs for technology, and approximately $100,000 on running heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment 24/7 for increased ventilation and air flow. About $10,000 will be put towards professional development and learning management systems for virtual instruction, respectively, and another $100,000 for PPE and other preventative measures. This would potentially produce a total of $546,000 in reopening expenses.
In terms of state aid, the district is expecting to receive a 20-percent cut in that department—though there is a possibility that that rate might increase or decrease throughout the school year—which would impact its General Aid, Excess Cost Aid and BOCES Aid. Reductions in aid began in June and will continue through September. It is unknown at this time whether or not these cuts will be permanent as it depends on whether federal funding is provided to the state for local municipalities and school districts.
The cuts are still being applied to aid from the 2019–2020 academic year. In August, the district received $151,745 in Excess Cost Aid, and is expected to receive $635,836 in BOCES Aid in September for a total of $787,551 in aid between the two months. With the 20-percent reduction, though, the district would lose $157,510 in aid.
For the fall of 2020, the district will receive $2,890,000 in state aid—$2.42 million in General Aid and $470,000 in Excess Cost Aid. However, when applying the 20-percent reduction, the district would lose $578,000 in aid in the fall.
Between the aid coming in from August to September and fall of 2020, the district would lose about $735,000.
For the full academic year, the district would lose about $1.8 million in state aid if the 20-percent reductions continued throughout 2020–2021. The district would receive about $7.4 million in state aid instead of about $9.2 million.
When examining the district budget for the upcoming school year, in the worst case scenario, assuming expenses are not reduced and the increased reopening expenses remain the same, the district would potentially face a budgeting deficit of about $2.4 million.
“We need to look for potential savings in expenses,” Business Administrator Kathryn Heath said of the next steps the board will need to take. “We will revisit the list of potential cuts from budget planning.”
Heath also said the board will monitor its actual expenses and revenues and will look at areas of additional revenue such as the district’s reserves and fund balance.
So far, the district has made $690,000 in reductions in its budget, which includes some restructuring of transportation supervision and clerical support at the elementary and high schools, leaving six retirement vacancies unfilled and reductions in expenses for field trips, materials and supplies and professional development and curriculum work.
Superintendent Chris Pettograsso said there is a chance that the district will look to make cuts to certain areas that were not originally factored into initial budget planning, such as extracurriculars. Pettograsso also said if the district were to move to a 100-percent virtual learning format at any point during the school year, furloughs of staff may need to take place.
“One thing I just want to put out there, the conversation that may happen in the future and moving forward is last year we continued to maintain our faculty and staff … but if we move forward to a 100-percent virtual environment, that may not be the case,” Pettograsso said. “It may be the case where furloughs are happening; staff are placed on furlough during that time period based on any certain position, just simply aren’t needed during that virtual environment.”
