For Sarah Hesse, one of the owners of the Salt Point Brewing Co. in Lansing, letting customers make their own experience at the brewery is all part of the plan.
“It’s like being in your living room,” Hesse said. “Everyone gets what they need instead of waiting on a busy server to bring you a glass of water. You can take your beer and pizza and go sit outside, or you can stay inside and watch the pizza makers.”
The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive with customers regularly filling the new location at 6 Louise Bement Lane, across from the Lansing Recreation ball fields.
“The brewery provides a wonderful and delicious meeting spot here in Lansing,” said local resident Sue Ruoff. “Taco Tuesdays have become our regular weekly gathering place with friends.”
The brewery offers eight taps of beer made in-house with standard and rotating brews, including IPA, pale ale, stout, pilsner and bitters. It also has a few cocktails, cider, wine and non-alcoholic offerings.
Its previous, smaller location next to Rogues, which opened in 2018 and closed at the end of 2020, included a limited food menu. The new site features a wood-fired pizza oven and a menu with six gourmet pies based on a sourdough crust. It also offers snacks, salads and desserts, plus a special taco plate served only on Tuesdays.
“I enjoy the vegan pizza with its unique combination of sweet potato, cashews and curry,” said Ruoff. “My husband Steve’s favorite beer is the Hefeweizen.”
The brewery employs around eight people, mostly full-time. “We were lucky to hire a fantastic chef, Andrew Schneeberger, who had a background in pizza,” said Hesse. Andrew and his wife, Mackenzie, who manages the front operation, moved to the area from Rochester. “They are a power couple,” she said.
Hesse’s interest in sourdough came from a baking course she took with Stefan Senders from Wide Awake Bakery in Trumansburg. “He inspired me to cook with wood and use sourdough, which can be tricky to work with,” she said. For many of the ingredients in their food and beers, Salt Point Brewery strives to purchase locally, including from Farmer Ground Flour in Trumansburg and grains and hops from NY state growers.
The focus is on local and affordable. “We don’t want to be a ritzy, farm-to-table place, that’s less accessible with high prices,” Hesse explained.
Along with Sarah Hesse, the owners include her husband, Chris Hesse and Camilo Bohorquez, who handles the brewing side. Chris and Camilo had done home brewing for several years before starting the brewery. Sarah grew up in Rockland County, New York, and has experience with restaurants, including managing and waiting tables.
Covid pushed them to think more about their food offerings in addition to beer. “In March of 2020, just as the pandemic was starting, I was standing in front of the smoker filled with brisket worrying about how I was going to sell all this,” said Hesse. “We had to pivot quickly to take-out food and beer.”
All of the brewery staff are vaccinated and observing health protocols and recommendations. “We are following local trends and considering what’s in the best interest for our customers and staff,” said Hesse.
The new 4,200 square foot brewery sits on more than five acres of land, offering the owners plenty of room for future projects. It is planning to cover the outside patio to provide shaded seating, and add more tables, Adirondack chairs and a bandstand in the lawn. For the coming winter season, it plans to bring the music indoors. “We just purchased a number of sound absorbing panels to help with indoor acoustics,” said Hesse.
Hesse shared that the owners’ vision was an inclusive, community gathering space, where people from all walks of life could come together, regardless of backgrounds. “Now I look out and see families with young children, couples with dogs, elderly in wheelchairs all sitting together, enjoying social time,” she said. “Our vision is being fulfilled.”
