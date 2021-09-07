Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.