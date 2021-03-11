The Lansing Town Council held a special meeting on March 3 to discuss the feasibility and legality of implementing a moratorium on development in the town following the recent concern expressed by the public over the proposals submitted to the planning board by Mirabito, Dandy and Dollar General.
Town Attorney Guy Krogh were both in attendance this past Wednesday and shared his input on the possibility of a moratorium. Krogh said in general municipalities tend to go with a one-year moratorium, though it depends on the broadness of the subject of the moratorium, and even then there is a possibility of it either ending before one year or lasting long past.
In order to prevent any legal action, Krogh said it is important that the town keeps a thorough record of its actions that are able to justify the necessity of the moratorium.
“There’s this balancing test, and unfortunately it is not possible to predict how it would turn out if challenged because when in doubt, property rights win,” Krogh said. “What the town would have to do is very clearly articulate what it is doing, why it is doing it and document how it is making consistent and steady progress.”
For example, the town could recall specific historical events, such as when the comprehensive plan was updated and a log of new regulations that were passed. It would also be beneficial for the town to show no gaps in time and no presence of unreasonable delays.
Krogh said it is also important that a moratorium not “affect a taking” of property rights as that would lead to a potential violation of the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution. Examples of this would be “inverse condemnation,” which is when a government takes private property and does not pay the compensation required by the Fifth Amendment. Another example would be unconstitutional “exactions,” which are conditions set for development on a particular piece of land that mandates developers to prevent potential harm to the development.
The discussion eventually shifted to how council members should handle talking about specific developments with community members. The council received an influx of emails from residents expressing their worries about recent proposals for development, which spurred the council to hold the special meeting
Town Supervisor Edward LaVigneadvised the rest of the council to avoid being reactionary to such responses and avoid casual discussions with constituents outside of town meetings.
“When people in general come to you with concerns and they try to lobby you, the response, in my opinion, should be, ‘I don’t want to talk about this now. You need to bring it in front of the town board so we can all look at this objectively,’ and leave it at that,” LaVigne said. “I don’t know if people have pulled anybody aside and hammered at them or whatever, but we’re gathering information here … but there is a pattern developing here – if we hollar enough and if we send enough letters before it comes to the board, look at this objectively and have these discussions with all the information in front of us first, that perhaps we already made our decisions.”
Councilman Joseph Wetmore disagreed with the suggestion.
“I think that part of our job as elected officials is to listen to your constituents, and I think that when a constituent comes up to me and wants to talk about something that’s perfectly valid for me to listen to them,” Wetmore said. “I also think it’s part of my job to explain to citizens how things work – what’s in a comprehensive plan, how does a comprehensive plan work, how do you move forward. If someone comes up to me and says, ‘Is this an allowed use in this zone,’ I think it’s reasonable for me to look up on the zoning map and the ZBA and say, ‘This is what I’m seeing. This is what it looks like to me,’ as opposed to having CJ or someone do it instead because I can run through a lot of the easy stuff. There’s certainly points where it’s a judgment decision. I think that’s my responsibility as a representative, is to answer questions and help people with the process.”
LaVigne countered by saying that type of action is fine, but council members should also encourage those individuals to come in front of the board so that the other council members can listen to what they have to say.
Councilwoman Bronwyn Losey said she proposed to have this meeting so that the council can share with the public the process of establishing a moratorium and what powers and limitations the council has.
LaVigne said while that is certainly a good reason to hold a meeting, he questioned whether a meeting should have been held on this topic in the first place since the council has yet to see what has been proposed by Mirabito, Dandy and Dollar General.
“My concern … [was] does this need to be a special meeting or could this wait for two weeks,” he said. “The perception is … looks like this is reactionary. Once again, these people who sent the letters, it would have been nice if they came in front of the planning board or another board because now we’re in moratorium concerns.”
