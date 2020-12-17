Superintendent Chris Pettograsso delivered a virtual update to the public on the status of the Lansing Central School District on Dec. 14, outlining the district’s plans for instruction over the next several weeks.
Prior to that, Pettograsso discussed the general health of those in the district, breaking down the number of cases per school. As of Monday, there are six positive cases of COVID-19 at the elementary school – four faculty/staff, two students – with two more tests pending for a pair of students. The middle school just has one faculty/staff with a positive test and none among students, though three students are still waiting for the results of their tests. No faculty/staff at the high school are currently positive, but there are three active cases and three pending tests among the student body. District-wide there are two staff members that have tested positive. (All of the positive cases among the student bodies are students attending school in person. All faculty and staff are working in person.)
Pettograsso said she does not believe that the virus as an “illness spreading around” the district is not necessarily an issue at the moment. What is an issue is the amount of quarantining required by individuals because of potential exposures to the virus.
“Quarantining around COVID, a requirement to quarantine for 14 days regardless of the results of your test, is really what’s keeping us from having in-person instruction right now because we simply do not have the faculty and staff available,” Pettograsso said.
The 12 present positive cases have caused about 350 students and 40 faculty and staff to quarantine, according to Pettograsso.
“One positive case at the high school has the potential to close an entire building based on contact tracing and the need to quarantine,” she said. “For example, if we have a student, say in 10th grade, they may have multi-grade lunch, they have some multi-grade classrooms and they also have some teachers that they come in contact with who are language, for example, or art, that teach multi-grades. … That one student may close a building because of the contact tracing that has to occur and the amount of quarantine that has to occur.”
The district’s plan for instruction for the rest of this month and early January is as follows:
•For this school week (Dec. 14 to 18), only kindergarten students will continue to attend school in person, while grades one through 12 will receive instruction 100 percent virtually.
•From Dec. 21 to 23, kindergarten through 12th grade will stick to virtual learning solely. Child care will be available. Pettograsso said the district decided to make these days virtual learning days for all students because families may want to quarantine and test and screen their family members ahead of any plans for the holidays.
•From Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 is winter break.
•From Jan. 4 to 8, kindergarten through 12th grade will come back from the break learning remotely. In-person learning will resume on Jan. 11.
Pettograsso said the decision to make Jan. 4 to 8 virtual learning days was based on what happened a week after Thanksgiving when school returned to session. Because some families traveled and got together with other family members and loved ones for the holiday, some people upon coming home discovered that they had been exposed to the virus and thus needed to quarantine.
With the assumption that there will be some families that will travel for the upcoming, The stretch of five days will allow for a brief quarantine period for those families while also allowing the district to prepare and determine when in-person learning while resume instead of just starting in-person learning immediately after the break like it did after Thanksgiving.
“We’re hopeful that that fallout from winter will not be as impactful by having another week to make those determinations, and people will be home … when in-person [learning] resumes so we do not have to have as many people in quarantine,” she said.
The district will host a community discussion regarding the second semester on Jan. 5 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. At that meeting, Pettograsso will share with the public the types of instructional programming that will be offered for that semester and go in-depth on each option. Families must notify the district if they plan on changing their childrens’ intent for instruction from the hybrid model to 100 percent virtual by Jan. 11. The second semester will start on Feb. 1 for grades kindergarten through 12th.
“At this time, we will be offering the continuation of the 100 percent virtual model and hybrid model, which is essentially what we’re offering right now,” she said. “We’re really hopeful to offer more in person. It’s very clear that we have to continue to maintain social distancing, mask wearing and the safety protocols we have.”
She said moving forward the district will assess on a weekly basis our ability to increase the amount of instruction in person as possible. Currently, students in the hybrid model attend school in person four times a week.
As of Dec. 11, high-risk sports like basketball and wrestling are on hold until Governor Andrew Cuomo gives NYSPHSAA the permission to allow those sports to compete. Low- and moderate-risk sports such as swimming and diving and bowling will begin competition starting on Jan. 4. Pettograsso is recommending that any families with children participating in any sport that involves traveling outside the county to consider the 100 percent virtual learning model for the second semester.
“If that is something you feel that your family, that’s critical to your child’s success in athletics … I would encourage you to consider 100 percent virtual instruction for the safety and wellbeing of our school community as the counties around us are experiencing COVID at much higher rates than we are,” she said.
For this week, next week and from Jan. 4 to 8, the district will be offering child care to students in grades kindergarten through sixth. Families that require child care should contact Ron Frost at rfrost@lcsd.k12.ny.us. The grade level range for child care can be extended if the district has enough physical space and staff available when school is not in person.
The district will also offer free meals to all students. Delivery of the meals usually occurs on Fridays for the following week for students in the 100 percent learning model and on remote days for students in the hybrid model. Families can request meal delivery by email to ksweaingen@lcsd.k12.ny.us.
