The governor’s office’s budget proposal for the 2021–2022 fiscal year this past week, and the Lansing Central School District Board of Education took some time during its Jan. 25 meeting to examine how the proposal would impact state services aid to the district.
Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed a budget of $193.3 billion on Jan. 19, which includes a projected $6 billion in federal stimulus. Cuomo prefers to receive $15 billion in stimulus from the federal government, but for now is estimating that number to be at $6 billion.
Statewide, the combined services aid is projected to be cut by 17 percent ($693 million). The Lansing school district is expected to see a cut of $3,000 in state services aid, which would include aid to BOCES, instructional materials, transportation, special services, and high tax and supplemental public excess cost aid.
In the proposed budget, Cuomo proposed changes to the school tax relief (STAR) program. Specifically, he is looking for homeowners to switch from the STAR Exemption to the STAR Credit program, which instead of there being a reduction in the school tax bill, homeowners would pay the full school tax bill upfront. In the proposed budget, Cuomo added this to the state aid line, which would suggest it is aid to the district. However, Business Administrator Kate Heath said that is not the case.
“This is a benefit to the taxpayer – it is not aid to the school district – and is aid to the individual taxpayer,” Heath said. “Right now, our STAR amount is part of our tax levy … it’s also used to calculate the tax rate among the rest of the taxes that are paid. It’s included in our local revenue source area in the budget, not as a state aid line. The governor putting that in as a state aid line implies that it’s district aid that can be cut, so it’s very misleading.”
With STAR Exemption, homeowners can enroll in either Basic STAR or Enhanced STAR Exemption. Both are income eligible, but Enhanced STAR is based on the age of the homeowner. In the proposed budget, Cuomo is looking to eliminate the ability to “age-up” into the Enhanced STAR Exemption.
“So if you were in the Basic STAR Exemption and you turned 65, you would then have to enroll into the STAR Credit,” Heath said. “So that credit program – just as a reminder, is where you pay that up front – that increases the up front, out-of-pocket cost for homeowners who have typically had to pay less in taxes up front.”
Heath said she worries that a move like this would become very “political.”
“Once people start receiving their tax bill they’re going to be calling their district wondering why they haven’t received their exemption,” she said. “They certainly won’t be calling the governor’s office. So that’s just something we have to be aware of if that goes through and to be prepared to try to explain that to the public.”
With the $6 million in federal stimulus, the district would see a 4.12-percent increase in aid ($376,275) according to the proposed budget. The bulk of that would go towards the district’s services aid.
For the district’s services aid, there would be an increase of $207,732 in BOCES aid and $167,134 in transportation aid. However, those amounts are based on projected expenses in 2020–2021 and the estimated expenses the district reported to the state for October and November of this year.
“Those need to be adjusted or decreased,” Heath said. “When you project those expenses – for example, for transportation we projected that we would be having athletic runs and extracurricular runs … and honestly none of those things have happened, so our projecting expenses are a bit higher than what our actual expenses are going to be. So I know that I need to lower that number a bit for our projected state aid.”
With the adjustment, the district is projected to only see a 1.19-percent increase in aid ($108,905).
Despite this, Heath shared some pluses for the district in terms of aid in the immediate future. For this year, Cuomo has proposed transportation aid to school districts for distribution of meals and instructional materials during the 2019–2020 academic year. In addition, Heath said the New York State Division of Budget said there will be no funds withheld for state aid for the 2020–2021 academic year and that any aid that has been withheld will be refunded by March 31.
