Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.