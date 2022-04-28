A new historical marker at Lansing Town Hall commemorates Dr. Robert Baker’s work with the poultry industry, including developing the famous Cornell Barbecue Sauce recipe.
Organizers will dedicate the marker and hold a BBQ chicken fundraiser on Friday, April 29. The dedication will begin at 10:30 a.m. with chicken dinner sales starting at 11 a.m. The event will be held near the Bob Baker BBQ Pavilion, in front of Lansing Town Hall on Auburn Road in Lansing.
Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Savage Club, which now has its headquarters on Auburn Road in North Lansing. The club’s mission is to cultivate a lifelong pursuit and enjoyment of the arts through support of community groups and events. Savage members will sell and serve the chicken dinners. The chicken will be prepared by Jeff Sandsted and Travis Sandsted, Baker’s grandson.
The marker, funded by a grant from the William C. Pomeroy Foundation, reads “Barbecued Chicken Ca 1950. Dr. Robert Baker of Cornell U. developed chicken barbecue sauce & safe cooking method to support fundraising by community groups in NYS.”
The Town of Lansing passed a resolution in 2021 to honor Baker and authorize the commemorative marker. Baker resided in North Lansing from 1949 until his death in 2006. He was a Professor of Poultry Science at Cornell. His recipe for barbecued chicken was first published in a Cornell Cooperative Extension bulletin in 1952.
With a focus on helping community groups with their fundraising efforts, Baker perfected ways to cook chicken over charcoal fires. He also created a recipe for Cornell Barbecue Sauce that has been enjoyed for decades in New York and across the nation. In addition, he developed efficient ways to serve chicken dinners to hundreds of people in a short time.
The sauce includes vegetable oil, vinegar, salt, poultry seasoning, pepper, and whole eggs. “Prior to the Baker sauce, most barbecue sauces were tomato-based,” said Dale Baker, Robert’s son. “My dad loved eating raw tomatoes, but he was very critical of using sugary, tomato-based sauces for basting cooking meats because they burned easily.”
Baker was also instrumental in the development of 50 chicken products, including nuggets and chicken hot dogs. According to his obituary in the New York Times, Baker oversaw the “fundamental transformation of the poultry business.”
The dedication event is being organized by two of Baker’s children, Dale Baker and Reenie Baker Sandsted, along with Donna Scott, who worked for Robert Baker for eight years at Cornell. Scott prepared the application for the marker to the Pomeroy Foundation.
“Bob and his wife Jackie were wonderful people,” said Scott. “They regularly hosted his students at their home and if a student was alone at Cornell during holidays, they would invite them to stay at their home in North Lansing.”
Scott said that Baker was devoted to helping the poultry industry. “Even though his recipe helped community groups to fundraise, the original purpose was to help the New York state poultry industry to sell more chicken,” she said.
