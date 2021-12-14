he Tompkins County Health Department is announcing two youth vaccination clinics this week for children ages 5-11 years.
- Thursday, Dec. 16, Newfield Elementary School Gym, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Second dose clinic Thursday, Jan.6)
- Friday, December 17th, Lansing Central District Elementary School Cafeteria, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Second dose clinic Friday, Jan. 7)
The respective school districts sent out the registration links via email on Monday, Dec.13 directly to families with children in this age group.
Note for the youth vaccination clinic:
- The vaccine is free of charge.
- A parent or guardian needs to be present at the time of vaccination.
- Expect to wait 15 minutes for observation following injection.
- Parents or guardians/caregivers will need to sign a consent form for those under the age of 18.
- Free public transportation is available on TCAT buses to and from any vaccination clinic in Tompkins County. To ride free of charge, riders are asked to download, save and/or print notice of appointment confirmation. Riders should then show the verification notice, either in print form or via mobile device, to the TCAT driver when boarding. See TCAT routes, timetables and maps here: https://tcatbus.com/bus-schedules.
- Individuals without computer and/or internet access may also call 2-1-1 (877-211-8667) during regular business hours 8:30am-5:00pm and a representative can register them over the phone.
- It is recommended that the second dose of Pfizer be given three weeks after the first dose. Second dose clinics will be scheduled by TCHD at the first dose clinic, and reminders will be sent through the New York State vaccination registration system.
Additional information about youth vaccination:
- Children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at alternate locations including local pharmacies and medical offices.
- For families of children who have special needs, other medical conditions, or may be uncomfortable at the mass vaccination site, please reach out directly to the child’s healthcare practitioner for a plan to get the child vaccinated.
- A recording of the COVID-19 Town Hall from Monday, November 8 is available on You Tube. Guests included Dr. Jeffrey Snedeker, physician at Northeast Pediatrics, and Rachel Buckwalter, Senior Community Health Nurse at TCHD.
- Additional information about the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 can be found on the TCHD website’s vaccine FAQ page.
Prevention strategies TCHD continues to promote to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including variants:
- Everyone 5 years and older can protect themselves by getting fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccination is free of charge.
o For those who are eligible, get a booster dose when you are able. Booster doses help maximize protection from COVID-19
- NYS currently has a mask mandate in effect: Masks are required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement, per the NYS Health Commissioner's Determination on Indoor Masking.
