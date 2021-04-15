Roughly $2.9 million in federal funding will be at the Lansing School District’s disposal for the next three and a half years thanks to a pair of stimulus packages.
The two packages – Coronavirus Response and Relief-Supplemental Appropriations ACT (CRRSA) and American Rescue Plan (ARP) – will be funded through the district’s federal fund budget, not the general fund budget, for the upcoming academic year.
The CRRSA offers $1,154,004 in funds and the ARP provides $1,753,207. The district has until September 2023 to spend CRRSA and September 2024 to spend ARP.
“These are guaranteed amounts that will be available to us, but we do have to spend it before we can get reimbursed,” business administrator Kathryn Heath said at a Board of Education meeting on April 12.
There are requirements for the areas in which the district can spend the money in. A minimum of 20 percent of the funding must be put towards “learning losses” (i.e. summer programs, extended day, afterschool programs). The money also must be used to address certain groups of people (i.e. low income individuals, students with disabilities, English language learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, foster care youth), as well as for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies and equipment, educational technology, and mental health services and supports.
The district hopes to use the funds to increase student support (i.e. programming and staffing), educational technology, PPE, cleaning supplies.
“I would say we’re closer to using 70 percent of all that money available to … working with students and students programming,” Superintendent Chris Pettograsso said. “We’re looking at tutoring. We’re looking at summer program. We’re looking at updating all of our materials and supplies, and this is really great timing for us because … we’re looking at our literature and it’s time for us to update that to be reflective of what our new learning is.”
Pettograsso said the district will also look to allot some of the funds to continuing professional development, increasing the number of teaching classrooms and maintaining the smaller class sizes that it currently has for the 2021–2022 academic year.
“Most research shows that your class size of 12 or 13 [makes] a significant difference in impacting learning than 18, 19, 20, and so we’re really looking at trying to maintain those smaller class sizes, especially at the elementary, K–6 levels,” she said.
She also said for the first time in 10 years the district will have funding for the pre-kindergarten program, though she cautioned the board that it is not a given that there will be enough of the funding left to put towards the program.
“There’s some considerations to look at,” she said. “We’ll be really looking at how many students, where can we house it. … There’s so much research we want to do, but it is there. You will see it, and if there’s room we will do whatever we can to make that happen. I just can’t commit to it yet.”
When asked if she thinks that funding student support programs will be something that will continue long after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Pettograsso said she hopes to be able to gradually remove such support programs so long as the district does not think they are needed any longer.
“Our hope would be that we could be pulling away from those supports as we move on and feel confident in what’s happening,” she said. “We’ll look at ways to keep the supports that are most effective as we go along and to support our district goals as much as possible for the next two or three years. So we are looking at that as temporary support while always assessing them – what’s most effective.”
