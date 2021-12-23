Members of the Lansing Advisory Committee on Power Plant Future (LAC-PPF) met with the Lansing Town Council on Dec. 15 to inform the council that the owners of the former Cayuga Power Plant, in conjunction with Cayuga Operating Company and Beowulf Energy, are possibly looking into establishing a Bitcoin (or another form of cryptocurrency) mining facility on the land where the power plant previously resided at.
Hilary Lambert, Vice President of LAC-PPF, along with fellow committee members Bert Blend and Bill Klepack, presented a report to the council at Wednesday’s meeting outlining the why the committee believes cryptocurrency mining – specifically Bitcoin – is possibly being proposed, the possibly negative ramifications cryptocurrency mining presents as well as its recommendation on the matter to the council for the near future.
In the report, the committee lists three reasons for why it believes a plan for a Bitcoin mining facility could be in the works. The first piece of evidence was the Town of Somerset’s planning board’s approval for a site plan review submitted by Lake Mariner Data, LLC – a subsidiary of Beowulf Energy – for data center buildings to be used as a cryptocurrency facility on a site of another former power plant. (The approval was made on Aug. 5.) According to the report, the site for the project is the sister site to the Cayuga Power Plant, both of which are owned by Beowulf Energy and Heorot Power. Jerry Goodenough, former manager of the Cayuga Power Plant, is the Vice President for Development at Heorot Power and is in charge of both plants in addition to the data center that was originally proposed to be built on the Cayuga Power Plant site.
The committee also reported that, on Nov. 6. during a meeting with Scommunication, Assemblywoman Anna Kelles and Sue Roff, chairwoman of the LAC-PPF, Scommunication notified them that the owners of the Cayuga facility have been speaking with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) since spring 2020 about installing a Bitcoin operation at the facility.
The committee’s report also included an attachment of an Administrative and infrastructure Services Agreement between Beowulf Electricity & Data Inc. and TeraWulf Inc. that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in April 2021, which at the end of the document is a list of three locations that are designations of power requirements for Bitcoin mining. The Cayuga facility is listed as one of those three locations.
The report later delves into possible negative effects that Bitcoin mining could bring to the community. Those effects include increases in energy demand, thus resulting in a hike in electricity costs. (For example, the Coinmint LLC facility operations in Plattsburgh spurred a 20-to-40-percent increase in electricity costs depending on the season.) An increase in noise levels is another potential concern for residents.
The most significant impact could be to the environment, specifically: Aquatic life of Cayuga Lake (if a Bitcoin operation chooses a lake-based cooling system rather than an A/C system), and increases in greenhouse gas emissions and electronic waste.
With all this in mind, the committee recommends the council get a headstart on protecting the municipality.
“Other cryptocurrency-impacted communities strongly recommend that communities facing the possibility of this type of operation must get out in front of the situation,” Lambert said. “You must educate yourselves about the pros and cons and pass ordinances in advance of a concrete proposal coming before you.”
Lambert suggested implementing a moratorium on cryptocurrency operation proposals as a possible route for the council to explore.
“This would provide the necessary breathing room for education, community discussion and putting protective ordinances in place,” she said.
Town Supervisor Ed LaVigne said he would be in favor of a moratorium right away, though there needs to be a “specific action plan” to support having one.
“If this is to block it, I don’t know if that’s appropriate,” LaVigne said. “Let’s find out if it is or not. … But if you put a freeze on this right now, you’re in front of it, so you don’t all the sudden look like you’re … reacting.”
