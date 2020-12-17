Last month, Mike Scott, Code Enforcement Officer for the Village of Lansing, notified the Alcohol & Drug Council (ADC) of Tompkins County that he had officially classified the Open Access Center as a “hospital” use, a use that is not only not permitted in the village, but a use that several individuals at the ADC that does not accurately describe the facility’s purpose.
“It’s not a hospital, and the hospital doesn’t have the capacity to treat people with addictions with the way we are,” Douglas Freeman, incoming president of the council’s Board of Directors, said.
The council is currently seeking a special use permit from the village to renovate the second floor of the center to install 40 beds for patients to sleep during their stay. Freeman said such a designation would prevent people suffering from addiction from getting the necessary and precise treatment.
“If it’s classified as a hospital we can’t provide those services there,” he said. “We can’t provide anything there because it’s not zoned for hospital care, but it isn’t hospital care. It’s medical care. There are medical care providers up and down that road.”
According to the village code, a “hospital” is an “institution, private or public, that provides medical, surgical, or psychiatric care and treatment for the sick or the injured, which is typically open on a 24 hour basis and patients are allowed to stay for an extended period of time if needed (does not include nursing homes or veterinary hospital).”
The ADC believes the center is better categorized as either a “special care facility” or an “assisted living facility.” In the village code, a “special care facility” is described as “convalescent, progressive care, senior housing, or nursing home, adolescent or outpatient housing.” An “assisted living facility” is described as a “supportive housing facility designed for those who need extra help in their day-to-day lives but who do not require the 24-hour skilled nursing care found in traditional nursing homes. Typically these facilities combine housing, personal care services, and light medical care in an atmosphere of safety and privacy. Based on a monthly fee, basic services typically include meals, laundry, housekeeping, recreation and transportation. Residents typically have private locking rooms and bathrooms and personal care services are available on a 24-hour-a-day basis.”
“It doesn’t make sense to me,” Angela Sullivan, Executive Director of the ADC, said, “especially when New York State in particular has invested so much funding in [the center],” Sullivan said. “If you read the funding application that we submitted to get the millions of dollars, it is specific about how this is not hospital-level care. It will actually divert people, who are accessing the hospital now, who actually should be accessing the appropriate level of care, which is what we’re doing.”
The ADC received $7 million in funds from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) for its 40-bed residential detox and stabilization program back in August of 2019. Though it is a possibility, Sullivan said she is unsure as to whether or not classifying the center as a hospital would impact current or future funding.
On Dec. 15, the ADC will seek two appeals from the Zoning Board of Appeals – the first being simply asking the board to overturn the current classification. The second appeal would be for the board to determine the project as a “special use” before asking the planning board for a special use permit.
Sullivan said the ADC does not need both appeals to be approved. If only one were to be approved, she said hopefully the first appeal would be that one. With the second appeal, the center would still be designated as a hospital, and Sullivan said she is unsure of the “implications of what other restrictions then get applied if we operate under a zoning variance.”
If both appeals are denied, then Sullivan said the ADC would pursue legal litigation, though she would prefer to avoid that scenario and reach a solution with the village on the matter.
She also said finding a different location for the center is not a feasible option.
“This kind of property is not readily available in Tompkins County,” she said. “I would guess that there’s even less available now than when we started looking years ago. The prices haven’t gone down, and we don’t have the resources. A lot of what helped us locate where we are now were planning funds, which are expended, and we don’t have that; we don’t have the resources to do that process again.”
For now, Sullivan and Freeman remain hopeful that the Zoning Board of Appeals will grant one of, if not both, appeals come next Tuesday.
“We just have to remain hopeful and hopeful that they do realize that we move forward here because of the approval we were given by the [village] … when we took possession of that building and started moving forward to do that programming in that building,” Freeman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.