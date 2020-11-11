The Village of Lansing planning board opened the public hearing on The Alcohol & Drug Council (ADC) of Tompkins County’s special use permit application on Monday Nov. 9. The permit, if granted, would allow Phase II of the ADC’s Open Access Center, located on 2353 Triphammer Rd., to commence, which involves presenting a site plan review to the planning board for a renovation of the second floor of the facility building for additional sleeping areas for patients.
The council received $7 million in funding from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) for its 40-bed residential detox and stabilization program back in August of 2019. The Open Access Center is a 24/7 walk-in assessment, referral and medication-assisted treatment service for individuals with mild to moderate substance abuse disorders that also has a 40-bed residential detox and stabilization program.
The special permit review process has been delayed for a couple of months due to some uncertainty around the facility’s classification as either a “hospital,” “special care facility” or an “assisted living facility” as defined in the village code.
According to the village code, a “hospital” is an “institution, private or public, that provides medical, surgical, or psychiatric care and treatment for the sick or the injured, which is typically open on a 24 hour basis and patients are allowed to stay for an extended period of time if needed (does not include nursing homes or veterinary hospital).”
A “special care facility” is described as “convalescent, progressive care, senior housing, or nursing home, adolescent or outpatient housing.” An “assisted living facility” is a “supportive housing facility designed for those who need extra help in their day-to-day lives but who do not require the 24-hour skilled nursing care found in traditional nursing homes. Typically these facilities combine housing, personal care services, and light medical care in an atmosphere of safety and privacy. Based on a monthly fee, basic services typically include meals, laundry, housekeeping, recreation and transportation. Residents typically have private locking rooms and bathrooms and personal care services are available on a 24-hour-a-day basis.”
At a previous planning board meeting back in September, Angela Sullivan, Executive Director of ADC, said classifying the facility as a “hospital” could potentially impact present and future funding from the state since the center is licensed under Articles 28 and 32 of state consolidated laws for hospitals. (Article 32 refers to the regulation and quality control of chemical dependence services and compulsive gambling services under consolidated laws for “Mental Hygiene.”)
At Monday’s meeting, not only members of ADC, but also other individuals in the local medical community shared their support for the project being categorized as either a special care facility or assisted living facility.
“I would like to say the CMC supports the application for the special use permit and for the special care facility,” Martin Stallone, MD at Cayuga Medical Center, said. “I do want to emphasize the place and the need for this stretch along the continuum of care that these patients require. I do want to emphasize … I don’t see this as a hospital facility. It is not licensed as such. The level of care provided would not be appropriate to be characterized as a hospital. We do work in close coordination with ADC to fluently get patients where they need to be. But the ER and even our inpatient units aren’t the right place for these individuals.”
Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director, also weighed in on the discussion, saying the facility would be the final step in the “continuative care in our community.”
“What they are proposing is a medical facility, not dissimilar from the doctor’s offices and dental facilities around you,” Kruppa said. “The only problem and additional component as you described around here that’s the big difference is the overnight stay component to it. It is still a moderate- or a lower-level care facility. It’s been described similar to an adult living facility, and I think that’s probably the most apt definition of what they’re doing.”
Planning board chairperson Lisa Schleelein said the categorization is up to the village code enforcement officer, Mike Scott, and that the planning board does not lean on that decision. Schleelein also iterated the board has been supportive of the project.
“Really, it’s very clear, as we’ve discussed, it’s not a hospital and we know that,” Schleelein said. I’m not going to go there for a knee replacement or whatever.”
The public hearing will remain open, and Scott said he will have his decision on the facility’s categorization by the end of the week. He also made it clear to those at the meeting of how he goes about the categorization process.
“How I do this, how I categorize this, is no different with your special permit than I do with anyone else’s special permit,” Scott said. “I do not look at public view; that makes no difference to me. I do not put my personal feelings into a categorization. … I really have no involvement at all in the special permit process except to give the planning board the facts that they need, and one of my jobs is, unfortunately in this case, is to identify the use of a project.”
