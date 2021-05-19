Garaus Henry, 26, has been indicted on five additional charges after being arrested in connection with the March 13 high-speed chase involving gunfire in Lansing that left a 21-year-old Elmira man dead.
At the time, Henry was charged with three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of aggravated criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
A grand jury indicted Henry on the additional charges of murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.
On March 13, Henry was arraigned before Judge Klein from the Town of Ithaca as no Town of Lansing judge was available. Bail was set at $250,000 cash/$500,000 bond and $1,000,000 partially secured surety bond. Days later Henry's bail was significantly reduced to $10,000 cash/ $50,000 and Henry posted bail.
On May 14, following the indictment on the additional charges, including second degree murder, Henry was arraigned in front of Judge Rowley in County Court. Bail was increased to $50,000 cash/ $100,000 bond and $500,000 partially secured surety bond. Henry is currently being held in the Tompkins County Jail.
