Members of the Lansing community gathered at the LakeWatch Inn this past Saturday to induct three individuals and one team into the school’s athletic hall of fame. Typically held annually, this was the first athletic hall of fame induction ceremony since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 1963-65 baseball team was the first to receive induction. Over a four-year period, the team won 32 consecutive games and won the Tri-County Conference Championships three consecutive years.
The teams were coached by Lansing Hall of Fame coach Stan Sobus. The roster was built mainly of sophomores, juniors and seniors. Since the team roster changed from year to year, there was a "core" group of baseball players throughout the three years.
There were five players that played on the 1962, '63, '64 and '65 teams. They are Harvey Baker, Dale Christopher, Bobby Christopher, Terry "Bones" Teeter and Billy Howell. There are five players that played in three of the five years. They are Tommy Sweazey, Larry Patana, Mike Moses, Roger "Beep" Lalonde and Bobby Jordan.
Several players played for two years. They were Billy Teeter, Carl Moravec, Ronnie Howell, Dave Howell, Donnie Howell, as well as Butch Ayers, Donnie LaLonde, Billy Eastman, Hayes "Butch" Salsman, Eddie Flynn, Billy Rounds, Leo Collins, Gordy Begent, Mel Patterson, Bob Davis, John "JR" Rogers, Don Ellis and Paul Diegl.
Dale Christopher delivered a brief speech on behalf of the entire team that evening.
“We loved the game,” Christopher said. “Coach put us in where he felt was best, and we played all the positions … and we knew those positions, and we knew everything that needed to happen … and I think that stayed with us from Little League all the way through high school baseball.”
Christopher also offered a bold claim about how good the team was during that three-year stretch.
“I think in today’s baseball, we’d probably be 60-0,” he said. “Could we have done that? Sure.”
John Duthie was the next honoree to be inducted. Duthie is a two-time NYS Public High School State Golf Champion (2005 and 2007). While at Lansing, Duthie was the IAC individual champion in 2007 and the IAC MVP in 2006 and again in 2007. As a senior, he was awarded the Dean Witter Award as the most outstanding golfer in the Section IV Championships at Soaring Eagles Country Club.
In the summer of 2006, Duthie finished secondin the NYS Junior Amateur (under age 18) held at Drumlins in Syracuse. In the summer of 2007, he won the NYS Amateur title (Open Division) at Yahnandasis CC in Utica.
Following his graduation, Duthie played two years at Arkansas State, where he was the number-one player on the team both years. He finished secondat the Sam Hall Intercollegiate Tournament held at Southern Mississippi University. He then transferred to Towson University. While at Towson he won the Navy Fall Classic and finished in second placeat the Penn State Rutherford Collegiate Tournament. He was awarded the Cleveland Golf Coaches Association All American scholarship award in 2010.
Duthie thanked his high school coach John Kotmel for his success on the course.
“One thing he taught me was that it was okay to take a day off,” Duthie said. “When I was struggling or tired, wanting to keep practicing, he would say, ‘Just go home and rest tomorrow.’ Even though he didn't want to at the time, I realize how important that is more than ever.”
He also expressed his gratitude for Cornell University men’s golf head coach Matt Baughan, who taught him the game when he was a kid.
“I'll never forget my senior year, when I was in the playoff on number seven, with a kid that was coming to play golf at Cornell,” Duthie said. “Matt was on the tee box going over the rules and order to play. It was a very nervous and intense situation. I picked my number out of the hat to see who goes first. And I looked and I looked at him and I can tell he was saying, ‘Come on. Let's go.’ He wanted me to win, even though he didn’t say it.”
After Duthie came Kyle Dake. Dake began wrestling when he was four years old, under the tutelage of his grandfather, the legendary wrestling coach and Hall of Fame member Bob Dake, and Kyle's dad, Doug Dake, who was an All-American wrestler at Kent State.
Dake was a two-time New York State wrestling champion in high school, compiling a record of 212-14.
He then wrestled at Cornell University where he is the only wrestler in NCAA history to win four consecutive NCAA titles in four years in four different weight classes. Dake won those championships at 141 pounds, 149, 157 and 165. His collegiate record was 137-4. In 2013, he was the Collegiate Hodge Trophy winner for college wrestling, the equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy in college football.
Dake won his fourth World Championship title in Serbia this past September. His World Wrestling record is 17-0.
He is a two-time Pan American Champion, winning in Guatemala City in 2021 and in Acapulco in 2022.
Dake wrestled in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, winning a bronze medal. He will try to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.
Dake provided a brief speech at Saturday’s ceremony, thanking several individuals for his athletic achievements from high school to the present day.
“I really just want to thank my parents Doug and Jodi; they’ve been there through thin and thick. My big brother and sister have been with me the whole time, allowing me to practice all my wrestling moves, carpet burns and all. … I couldn't have done it without my wife, Megan … she was with me all the way. We started dating in junior high school. I don’t know why she stuck with me but she did.”
“I’m really excited to represent the United States, represent Cornell University and also represent you guys, the community,” he said. “It would be possible without you guys. It’s been a wonderful ride.”
The last inductee honored was Stuart Dean. Dean began coaching JV basketball in Lansing in the 1978-79 season while he was a senior in college. He became the girl's head basketball coach in 1982 and he coached the girl's team for 30 years.
Dean won 20 IAC Division Titles with the girl's team, 11 IAC Overall Championships, and nine Section IV finals, winning two Section IV Championships. His 2000-2001 team won the NYS Class C State Championship, going 26-1. His overall basketball record was 503-129, a .796 win percentage.
Dean coached varsity baseball for 10 years, winning seven IAC Division titles, four Overall IAC Titles, and four Section IV finals, winning two Section IV titles with an overall record of 169-34 and an incredible .833-win percentage.
His 2012 Baseball Team won the NYS Class C State Championship with an undefeated record of 26-0. The 2013 team won its first 16 games to set a record for consecutive wins in Lansing baseball history at 42 games.
He is the only coach in NYS history to win a State Championship with a girls team and a boys team.
Dean was the head varsity football coach for five years with a record of 26-19. He coached numerous JV teams as well. While at Lansing, Coach Dean coached in 1,755 games.
He is a two-time Ithaca Journal Coach of the Year. Dean is a member of the Ithaca High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Section IV Hall of Fame.
Dean thanked the multitude of coaches he worked with for the advice and lessons they shared with them through his career. He credited his success to the players he had the pleasure of coaching.
“I look out tonight, there's so many of the great players that I had the opportunity to coach,” Dean said. “Our president athletic director [Katie Crandall] was a player that coached. I mean, there's so many great players. I went down yesterday, walked all the way over a Hall of Fame line hallway. There's 34 Hall of Fame athletes that I've coached. So I was pretty lucky to coach a lot of great athletes.”
