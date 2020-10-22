Lansing High School will move to strictly virtual learning for two weeks after the Tompkins County Health Department notified the school district of a positive COVID-19 case at the school on Sunday Oct. 18.
In a letter to district families, Superintendent Chris Pettograsso wrote that the plan is to return to the hybrid-learning format on Nov. 2.
“Due to the extensive contact tracing that has occurred and the number of students, faculty and staff that are required to quarantine for 14 days, LHS will remain on virtual/remote instruction for two weeks,” Pettograsso said.
An elementary school student, who is attending school virtually, also tested positive. Pettograsso said the contract tracing process was “extremely limited” due to the fact that the student was not attending school in person and is not involved in any school-related activities. The elementary and middle schools will remain open to in-person learning.
“We continue to work closely with TCHD and will provide you updates as we receive them,” Pettograsso wrote in the letter. “As always, the health and safety of our community is our number one priority.”
Lansing is not the only school district that needed to shut down in-person learning due to a positive case being reported. The Dryden Central School District put in-person learning on pause for a day at the Middle and High Schools before reopening on Oct. 15 after it was notified of a positive case at the high school. (The individual had not been in school since Oct. 9, according to Superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi.) A total of 44 individuals – 35 students and 9 staff members – were told to quarantine until Wednesday Oct. 21.
Dryden closed the Elementary School on Oct. 19 for “sanitization purposes” after learning of two elementary school community members of the same household as the individual from the high school community who tested positive had been on campus over the past two days. A middle school community member in the same household also tested positive for the virus, but had not been on campus since Oct. 9.
That same day, the district announced that the Middle and High Schools would be closed for in-person learning on Tuesday Oct. 20 for more “sanitization purposes” following a positive case of a member of the Middle School community.
“We will continue to monitor and screen staff and students. We will continue to implement our plan and follow all SED and DOH guidance,” a statement on the district’s website read. “Please continue to follow our screening procedures prior to coming to school.”
