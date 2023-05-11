The Tompkins County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect related to what was initially reported as an “unattended death” at an address on Mill Street in the Town of Lansing on March 5.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office said that “due to the circumstances that were observed by the responding Deputies, the Criminal Investigation Division was contacted as well as the Tompkins County Medical Examiner’s office to conduct a more thorough investigation into the death of Joseph F. West Jr., age 71 of Ithaca, NY.”
The release continued saying that after the Sheriff’s Office received the results of the Forensic Autopsy, it has been concluded that the “manner of death…was ‘homicide’.” The Sheriff’s Office has said that they are unable to provide any additional information about the cause of death at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating 52 year old Lansing resident, Larry R. Walrad Jr. who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. It is important to remember that all suspects or people of interest are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information regarding the case to dial 911 or make an anonymous report to the office tip line at 607-226-5420.
