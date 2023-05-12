This story has been updated to include information regarding the arraignment of Larry R. Walrad.
Lansing resident, Larry R. Walrad, the man responsible for what was origionally reported as an unattended death on Mill Street in the Town of Lansing on March 5, has been arraigned in Tompkins County Court for the charge of Murder in the Second Degree as of May 12. Walrad is facing the charge in connection with the death of 71 year old Ithaca resident Joseph F. West Jr.
A press release from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said that the office received a tip that Walrad was seen on Main St. In the Town of Candor, NY. The tip prompted Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police to conduct a “extensive search“ of the area.
According to the release, “Walrad was not located, but a bike believed to belong ot Walrad was located so the search continued in that area into May 12.“ It continues saying that at around 1:15 p.m. Walrad was taken into custody in Candor, NY and transported to the Tompkins County, Jail where he is currently being held without bail.
The origional story appears below:
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect related to what was initially reported as an “unattended death” at an address on Mill Street in the Town of Lansing on March 5.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office said that “due to the circumstances that were observed by the responding Deputies, the Criminal Investigation Division was contacted as well as the Tompkins County Medical Examiner’s office to conduct a more thorough investigation into the death of Joseph F. West Jr., age 71 of Ithaca, NY.”
The release continued saying that after the Sheriff’s Office received the results of the Forensic Autopsy, it has been concluded that the “manner of death…was ‘homicide’.” The Sheriff’s Office has said that they are unable to provide any additional information about the cause of death at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating 52 year old Lansing resident, Larry R. Walrad Jr. who has been identified as a person of interest in the case. It is important to remember that all suspects or people of interest are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with more information regarding the case to dial 911 or make an anonymous report to the office tip line at 607-226-5420.
