The Lansing Town Council will host a Q&A session with Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne on March 17 on the topic of the gunfight and car crash that took place on March 13 on Auburn Road that subsequently led to the death of 21-year-old Sha-Heem Harris of Elmira.
On March 13 at 1:40 a.m. the sheriff’s department received a complaint of a loud dispute involving gunshots near the 600 block of Ridge Road in Lansing. The caller told dispatch that the two parties had subsequently left the area in two separate vehicles.
About 10 minutes later, officers responded to the 500 block of Auburn Road for the report of two vehicles off the roadway and multiple injuries; it was determined that the occupants of the vehicles were the same people involved in the earlier dispute. According to the sheriff’s departments, the two vehicles traveled north at high rates of speed toward Auburn Road while the drivers fired shots at one another. Both drivers eventually lost control and crashed. One vehicle collided with a telephone pole, and the other came to a rest in the yard of a residence.
One of the vehicles was a red, 2019 Ford Mustang, driven by Garaus Henry, 26, of Lansing. He was treated and released without injuries. His passenger was Fausto Gio Frias (a.k.a. Junior G. Brooks), 19, was treated and released from Upstate Medical Center with minor injuries from the accident.
The other vehicle was a black, 2006 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Saad Letif Muhammed, 41. He is currently being treated at Guthrie Medical Center for a minor gunshot wound and injuries releated to the accident. One of his passengers, Tyrone Fair, 61, is also being treated at Guthrie for serious injuries related to the car accident. Harris was the second passenger of this vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death is pending an autopsy. All three people were from Elmira.
Henry was charged with three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of aggravated criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Just prior to arraignment he was transported back to the hospital for additional symptoms related to the car accident, but was again released. Upon results of the autopsy and pending additional investigations, Henry may face additional charges.
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking that residents along the traveled route check their residences for possible gunshot holes and are interested in obtaining any camera footage from that time frame. Call the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office Tip-Line at 607-266-5420 with information.
The Town Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 at the Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will follow CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance – 50 percent facility capacity requirement, social distancing and mask wearing. The meeting will also be streamed live on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs2FqU2xFnDyGS8DwXgoJwA). Sue Ellen Holmes, Regional Manager of Milton Meadows, is also expected to be a part of the Q&A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.