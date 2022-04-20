NY Official Predicts Opening Date in Late June or July
Work has fully resumed on the New York Route 34B Salmon Creek bridge re-construction project in Lansing.
“We’re getting close to the finish line,” said Curtis Jetter, Public Information Officer for the New York State Department of Transportation, Region 3. “The crews have gotten back to work now that the weather has turned.”
Jetter said they are making progress installing rebar and a base layer as preparation for an upcoming concrete pour, which should happen in the next week or two.
After the concrete, the remaining work includes setting up barriers, final asphalt, striping, and then a general restoration of the project area.
“Once the bridge work is complete, they will open it to traffic while they are doing the final site work,” Jetter said. “There may be some lane closures but the goal is to get it open as soon as possible.”
“Any project like this will have a final punch list but everyone involved is keen to restore traffic flow,” said Fernando de Aragón, Staff Director, Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council.
Jetter said reopening date is not set, but “the earliest is the end of June or into July.”
The project design remains close to the original plan. There have been some minor budget increases mainly due to Covid.
The original planned completion date was end of 2021. Jetter explained that the delays were due to manufacturing in the steel work. “Because the steel was delayed and set late, the decision was made to hold off pouring the concrete until after winter,” said Jetter. “It’s always a preference to pour concrete in the spring or summer.”
The width of the new bridge has been expanded. The former bridge stretched 29 feet across while the new bridge measures 40 feet, which allows two new travel lanes and eight-foot shoulders on each side. Bicyclists and pedestrians will be able to use the shoulders.
Other improvements include installation of a flashing beacon for the 35-mph speed limit when school is open and another flashing beacon with push-buttons at a restriped crosswalk at Myers Road.
Because much of the traffic has been detoured through Myers Road and also Ludlowville, residents in those communities are eager to get the bridge open.
One Myers resident, Judy Isaac, looks forward to the end of dense, speeding traffic and presence of 18-wheel vehicles on her usually quiet road. “I’ve never had to wait to cross the road to get mail before,” she said.
Isaac said she became fearful of using Myers Road as her usual running route. “But then I was determined not to let the traffic affect my ties to place and the natural beauty of the area,” she said.
Isaac described how the bridge construction also brought up memories of her elders telling stories about how the original bridge was built and the laborers who worked on it.
According to de Aragón, the county encourages transparency in communicating with neighbors on these projects. “Nobody has their head in the sand,” he said. “Anytime you close the road and do a project, it affects many people. Hopefully they see light at the end of the tunnel.”
