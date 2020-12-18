On Dec. 7, The Village of Lansing Board of Trustees held a public hearing on the proposed changes to the Lansing Meadows project Planned Development Area (PDA). The purpose of the meeting was to vote on changing the PDA to allow for a smaller lot size and allow zero clearance between lot lines.
There were mixed reactions on the proposed changes among both community and board members. Ultimately, a final decision was postponed to the next meeting on Dec. 21, in order to include a vote on the number of subdivisions that would be allowed on the property. Currently, 18 units are permitted but Lansing Meadows developer Eric Goetzman has been pushing for an increased subdivision of 30 units at previous meetings.
Approximately 14 members of the public were in attendance.
During the public hearing portion, many local residents expressed concern at the lack of greenspace that would result from the proposed changes.
Lynn Leopold, a former member of the village board, said she was upset at the rate of development in the village of Lansing.
“I’m not happy with the idea of just trying to maximize every square inch of the available parcel all the way up to Triphammer road, just to put in more buildings, Leopold said. “We have so much of that already in the village and it’s very, very frightening to see how quickly our greenspace disappears.”
Anne Furry, former mayor of the Village of Lansing, echoed this statement saying, “I am quite dismayed at the amount of multiple housing that has accumulated in the village. I do not feel that that is beneficial to the village and I do not feel that was the intent when we formed the village, so I would question what’s happened with the zoning and the planning that should allow the village to be overtaken by apartment complexes.”
Larry Bieri, a resident who lives on Oakcrest Road, where Lansing Meadows is located, said that his main concern was increasing the number of subdivisions.
“I think the current number is a good number and I don’t think most people on Oakcrest would be happy to see that number increase very much more,” Bieri said.
Richard Durst, a former member of the planning board, who served when Lansing Meadows was first proposed a decade ago, could not attend the meeting but emailed his views on the matter, which were read aloud.
“I’m amazed and very disappointed that this project has still not reached fruition,” Durst wrote. “The current plan is unrecognizable from the original plan we approved from a decade ago and, in my opinion, is not an improvement.”
Still, many other community members were in support of the proposed changes.
Linda Hirvonen, a real estate broker in Ithaca, said in an email that was submitted to the board that there is a high demand for communities specifically for 55 and older populations in Ithaca, which Lansing Meadows fulfills.
“We realtors are constantly being asked to find them single story homes that are closed to services shopping and public transpiration and we rarely almost never have any for sale,” Hiryonen wrote. “The Lansing Meadows development is ideally situated to meet all these concerns and I hope you allow it to move forward.”
Frank Towner, CEO of the YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County, said he was in favor of making more owner-occupied housing units, rather than rentals, in order to get more potential members for the YMCA.
“I don’t understand all the inner workings of what’s going on, but one thing that I do understand is that the ‘Y’ is struggling right now,” Towner said. “Looking forward, it’s imperative to me to have the opportunity to serve as many people as possible in the community. With that thought in our mind… if this can be approved to provide an opportunity for more people to be owners in the vicinity of our YMCA … I’d be in favor of that.”
Deborah Hogue, a local homeowner, said in a submitted email she was in favor of putting more units on the property.
“At the moment it looks unfinished with one unit by itself,” Hogue wrote. “More units with an interior road would make a pleasing community look.” She also echoed Towner’s desire for making the property sellable for home-ownership as opposed to rentals.
Kay Ross also supported the proposed changes for similar reasons saying in a submitted email, “Living in close proximity to three large rental communities and within a five minutes’ drive to four more large rental communities, none of which are fully occupied, we feel that the Village of Lansing needs more owner-occupied facilities, especially for 55-plus residences. At this time, village residents are seeking ownership homes faster than they can be built.”
Once the public hearing section ended, Trustee member Simon Moll said he was in support of more owner-occupied units but wanted a caveat of no further development after the vote.
“This has gone on for 10 years and it’s taken up a disproportionate amount of village time and I don’t want it to continue, so to me, this is it, this ends now,” Moll said. “Let’s do the subdivision and end any further development and let’s end this project.”
Mayor Don Hartill pointed out repeatedly that decisions regarding greenspace, subdivisions and ownership versus rental units was up to the planning board. He reiterated that all the trustees were voting on tonight was whether to permit lot size reduction and zero lot lines.
With that, trustee Ronny Hardaway proposed a subsidiary motion that would postpone the vote to the next meeting and allow the trustees to also consider the issues of and subdivisions on the 21st. The Board of Trustees ultimately voted to approve this subsidiary motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.