Cayuga Lake National Bank recently broke ground on the site of its new Lansing branch located on the corner of North Triphammer Road and Franklyn Drive.
“We are honored and excited to put down new roots and bring our community bank into a growing new market,” shared Cayuga Lake National Bank President Kelly Wade. “We look forward to serving new customers in the Lansing community, and we’re thrilled to offer a more convenient location to our existing customers in the area as well.”
The new, full-service Lansing branch will include a timberframe entrance, two drive-thru lanes, indoor service desks, and office space. A grand opening is projected for Summer 2021.
Cayuga Lake National Bank is working with two local companies; architect George W. Breuhaus and D Squared Inc., an Ithaca-based construction company. Construction has been underway for several weeks, but due to COVID-19, a formal groundbreaking ceremony was unable to be held.
The new Branch will be managed by Lansing native Kelly Gavitt, who currently serves as a Mortgage Loan Officer at the Union Springs branch and brings 30 years of prior banking experience to the role.
“I am beyond excited and honored to be a part of this new expansion of Cayuga Lake National Bank into Lansing. I have lived in Lansing my entire life and there has always been such a desire for a Bank in the area. With Cayuga Lake National Bank being customer focused and community minded, I feel this is a perfect fit for the Lansing Community and surrounding areas,” Gavitt said.
“Our story started in 1864 and we’re thrilled that almost 157 years later, we’re still adding new chapters,” concluded Wade.
About Cayuga Lake National Bank
Cayuga Lake National Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Union Springs, NY with a second office in Aurora, NY. The bank offers consumer and commercial banking and lending products to the Finger Lakes Region of Central New York and beyond.
Established in 1864, Cayuga Lake National Bank has built a solid reputation for high-quality, personal service, local decision-making and a passionate dedication to its community.
