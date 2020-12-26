After receiving the designation as a “hospital” use from Village Code Enforcement Officer Mike Scott last month for its detox center, the Tompkins County Alcohol & Drug Council (ADC) met with the Board of Zoning Appeals on Dec. 15, asking the board to consider reversing the characterization.
The council is currently seeking a special use permit from the village to renovate the second floor of the center to install 40 beds for patients to sleep during their stay. However, a “hospital” use is not a permitted use in the village zoning code, and therefore the council cannot continue with the renovation so long as it is designated as such.
According to the village code, a “hospital” is an “institution, private or public, that provides medical, surgical, or psychiatric care and treatment for the sick or the injured, which is typically open on a 24-hour basis and patients are allowed to stay for an extended period of time if needed (does not include nursing homes or veterinary hospital).”
The ADC believes the center is better categorized as either a “special care facility” or an “assisted living facility.” In the village code, a “special care facility” is described as “convalescent, progressive care, senior housing, or nursing home, adolescent or outpatient housing.” An “assisted living facility” is described as a “supportive housing facility designed for those who need extra help in their day-to-day lives but who do not require the 24-hour skilled nursing care found in traditional nursing homes. Typically these facilities combine housing, personal care services, and light medical care in an atmosphere of safety and privacy. Based on a monthly fee, basic services typically include meals, laundry, housekeeping, recreation and transportation. Residents typically have private locking rooms and bathrooms and personal care services are available on a 24-hour-a-day basis.”
Last Tuesday’s meeting began with comments from the public on the appeal. All who spoke shared their support for the appeal and the ADC’s project overall.
“I feel like it’s a valuable asset to the village, to Tompkins County in general,” Planning Board member Monica Moll said. “I live just up the street from their current operation, and you would never know that they were there. They’re good neighbors. Haven’t had any issues. I feel that it’s a problem with the ambiguity of our code rather than what they’re actually doing.”
“This is a very necessary program in the community, and we hope that this gets considered appropriately,” Douglas Freeman, incoming president of the ADC’s Board of Directors, said. “We are not a hospital. We are a facility and a program that are going to get people well and healthy and keep them active, productive members of the community. We will be good neighbors; we will be good stewards.”
Following the public comments, a couple of BZA members asked some questions about certain aspects of the center. Michael Powell asked if the ADC would consider the patients at the center to be “outpatient,” which Angela Sullivan, Executive Director of the ADC, said they would be best described as “ambulatory.”
“The people who would be in here would be … able to move about, able to be vacated if there was an emergency on their own,” Sullivan said. “I think there’s also a discrepancy between, there’s the vernacular that we use and the definitions that we use. This was considered an ambulatory residential program.”
Roy Hogben asked how the center manages patients who leave the facility prior to completing their treatment, a question that has been frequently asked by community members at previous public meetings. Sullivan said patients are simply allowed to leave the facility at any point.
“These are people with mild-to-moderate diagnoses who want treatment,” she said. “People who are there want to be there. Second of all, they can’t just walk out of the building without a plan in place. They wouldn’t just walk out the door and they just walk across the street or whatever. They have to have a plan in place with some next-level care or someone to come and get them or a ride to take them home or wherever they’re going. They can’t just walk out.”
Hogben said he was concerned about the possibility of individuals who were sent to the center on a court order being released and maybe committing crimes or presenting a general risk to the village. Sullivan clarified that what the ADC is offering is a “voluntary program,” so individuals will be coming to the facility on their own will, not from a court order. Village Attorney William Troy said a judge may offer the option to attend a treatment center as an alternative to incarceration to an individual in most cases, so again it would be that person’s decision, not someone else’s.
The odds of an increase in crime because of the presence of a treatment center is unlikely as well. According to a 2016 study conducted by Johns Hopkins University, crime rates around liquor and convenience stores were higher than the rate near drug treatment centers. After comparing the level of crime at 53 publicly funded treatment centers and 53 liquor and corner stories in Baltimore, MD, researchers found that the areas near the liquor and corner stores had “significantly more homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults and robberies per business than the areas around drug treatment centers.”
Sue Romanczuk, Clinical Advisor for the ADC, said the center would notify the local police if they believe someone that was just released were “in a really agitated place, or are really angry or threaten some sort of violence or whatever,” or if staff thought “they could be violent.”
The appeal eventually went to a vote. The BZA decided unanimously to reverse Scott’s designation as well as recategorize the center as a “special care facility.”
At the end of the meeting, Chairperson Lynn Leopold gave thanks to Scott for the work he put into his designation for the project.
“I think our code enforcement officer has done a splendid job doing his job,” Leopold said. “That was not an easy call that he made. He worked with the information that he had, and I just think that it’s clear that we should probably be revisiting our code and uses in the various commercial zones.”
“I never even thought about a detox center back in 1992. Things have changed. Our world is changing. People’s needs are changing. … I certainly support what the Alcohol & Drug Council is trying to do, but I also – as a village appointed official – also feel like I’m walking the fine line between trying to listen to my own conscience and do what’s right for the village. And the village is much more than just a few neighbors. The village is all of us – our businesses, our residences, our institutions – and I’m hoping this will be a good, stable institution that we can rely on in years going forward.”
