Beowulf Electricity and Data, Inc., one of the partnering companies involved in the suspected development of a cryptocurrency mining facility at the Cayuga Operating Company site, has released a statement regarding the status of the site.
The Ledger contacted Jerry Goodenough, former manager of the Cayuga Power Plant, in regards to the report produced by Lansing Advisory Committee on Power Plant Future (LAC-PPF) that suggested Beowulf E&D, Cayuga Operating Company and the former owners of the power plant are looking into developing a Bitcoin (or another form of cryptocurrency) mining facility on that land. Goodenough shared the following statement from Beowulf E&D:
“We continue to pursue redevelopment opportunities involving renewable energy and a large scale data center at the former Cayuga operating plant. We believe the site can and should be part of the State’s vision for a new economic life at the site of former coal plants which still maintain important and valuable features like interconnection to the grid, ample land and industrial zoning. We are currently focusing on utilizing a federal grant to pursue bringing a broadband line to the site and the local community, while also working with a large US solar developer to develop a large scale solar project at the site. While we have no specific plans or tenants for the Empire State Data Hub today, we have not precluded cryptocurrency mining at the site.”
In the LAC-PPF’s report, the committee lists three reasons for why it believes a plan for a Bitcoin mining facility could be in the works. The first piece of evidence was the Town of Somerset’s planning board’s approval for a site plan review submitted by Lake Mariner Data, LLC – a subsidiary of Beowulf Energy – for data center buildings to be used as a cryptocurrency facility on a site of another former power plant. (The approval was made on Aug. 5.) According to the report, the site for the project is the sister site to the Cayuga Power Plant, both of which are owned by Beowulf Energy and Heorot Power. Jerry Goodenough, former manager of the Cayuga Power Plant, is the Vice President for Development at Heorot Power and is in charge of both plants in addition to the data center that was originally proposed to be built on the Cayuga Power Plant site.
The committee also reported that, on Nov. 6. during a meeting with Scommunication, Assemblywoman Anna Kelles and Sue Roff, chairwoman of the LAC-PPF, Scommunication notified them that the owners of the Cayuga facility have been speaking with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) since spring 2020 about installing a Bitcoin operation at the facility.
The committee’s report also included an attachment of an Administrative and infrastructure Services Agreement between Beowulf Electricity & Data Inc. and TeraWulf Inc. that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in April 2021, which at the end of the document is a list of three locations that are designations of power requirements for Bitcoin mining. The Cayuga facility is listed as one of those three locations.
In addition to the statement, Goodenough provided some background on TeraWulf, saying the company “represents a new paradigm in cryptoming, using more than 90%+ zero carbon energy emissions today with a plan to reach 100% zero carbon energy emissions by 2028.”
He also said, “There is no plan, desire or ability to bring the Cayuga generating station back online.”
Goodenough declined to comment any further on the matter.
As reported in last week’s issue, the Lansing Town Council is currently exploring changing the town’s zoning laws to prohibit cryptocurrency mining developments in the municipality.
