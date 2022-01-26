Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County is beginning renovations on their 2353 North Triphammer Road facility to create an Open Access 40-bed medically supervised withdrawal (detox) and stabilization program.
With capital funding from the NYS Department of Health (DOH) Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation program and NYS Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS) Rapid Expansion program, this new facility will aim to fill a critical gap in addiction treatment in the region, offering a safe, accessible and stigma-free environment for people with substance use disorders to seek help whenever they are ready - at any time of the day or night. Trained staff will work with each person to choose the level of care that best meets their needs. Human service agency partners and peer advocates will also help support a continuum of care along the path to greater wellness, as we work together to meet people where they are and more holistically address the public health crisis of addiction.
The Council has selected Welliver Construction Company as the general contractor for this very significant project and is confident in their ability to execute the designs developed by HOLT Architects. Construction is expected to be completed by January 2023.
“Our community has long needed this level of care – now more than ever, with overdose rates tragically higher than they have ever been, and precious lives being lost across our nation,” says Angela Sullivan, Alcohol & Drug Council Executive Director. “We have been working very hard to bring these vital healthcare services to our area, and we’re deeply grateful to our state and county government leaders and the many human service partners who have helped us to reach this point.”
Tompkins County Mental Health Commissioner Frank Kruppa added: “We are excited the Alcohol and Drug Council was willing to step in and present a plan that could be supported by DOH and OASAS, and that construction on the facility will soon be underway. Tompkins County has prioritized the need for these services in the community for many years, and we know that access to this level of care will save lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.