Ninety-one Lansing Bobcat seniors donned their graduation gowns and caps, celebrating the end to their high school careers on June 24.
The graduates were joined by friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the occasion, who packed the stands at Sobus Field and even spilled out onto the surrounding lawn.
The ceremony started out with a series of “thank yous” to the Lansing Central School District staff, board of education, grounds team, administrators and teachers for their dedication and hard work. Superintendent Chris Pettograsso also expressed thanks to the Lansing community members, families and the graduating class itself.
“And finally to you, the Class of 2022, I have enjoyed watching you grow and persevere during these trying times,” said Pettograsso. “I encourage you to continue to grow, foster and exude your kindness, compassion and your understanding of friendship.”
Pettograsso’s speech revolved around the topic of gratitude, as well as the qualities that define a Lansing Bobcat. She also referenced a quote from the lovable fictional bear, Winnie the Pooh: “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
“So as you’re saying goodbye, remember and be grateful for all the things that you’ve had to experience while at Lansing, and know that you’re always welcome here. And it’s always a great day to be a bobcat. Thank you to the Class of 2022, and congratulations,” Pettograsso said.
After Pettograsso finished speaking, Senior Class Co-Presidents Kennedy Snyder and Sam Bell took to the podium to give a joint speech.
Their speech was a walk down memory lane, starting with the kindergarten playground. They shared some of the defining moments of the class’ 13 years in the Lansing School District.
“Our teachers have always said our class had a special connection, whether it be graciously collaborating on homework answers, walking around the track humming along to our senior song, keeping secrets about who broke the table in the hall, or threw the frisbee on the roof,” Snyder said.
According to Bell, these inside jokes and core memories will serve the close-knit class of 2022 well in their future challenges and endeavors.
“The next few years of our lives are going to be overwhelming. But always remember that you aren’t the only one going through this day-to-day. There are [91] other kids from Lansing, New York that are just as confused as you are,” Bell said.
Biology teacher and senior class advisor Paula Philips and biology teacher Antony Baxter also spoke at the ceremony. They talked about the importance of community and also mentioned the trials of the COVID pandemic.
“It would be too much to say that the defining element of this class would be the COVID pandemic, but it would be fair to say that it influenced their experience. They entered ninth grade in the pre-COVID paradigm, and are graduating in an entirely different one,” Baxter said.
Despite the challenges the class of 2022 faced—both COVID-related and otherwise—the seniors accomplished many things in their four years at Lansing High School. Sixty-three percent of the LHS Class of 2022 earned a Regents diploma for advanced designation. Eleven seniors received a seal of excellence for their work at TST BOCES and 19 earned a certificate in career development and occupational studies. Thirty-nine students in the class are scholar-athletes, and nine earned the New York State Seal of Biliteracy.
After graduation, the seniors will head in a multitude of different directions.
“Twenty-three of our seniors will be joining the workforce, a trade program, the military or have another plan after graduation. Fifteen will be attending a two-year college, and 53 will be attending a four-year college or university. Congratulations to the Class of 2022 on these academic accomplishments,” High School Principal Patrick Hornbrook said.
Before handing out the diplomas, Hornbrook left the graduates with a parting piece of advice as they enter the next phase of their lives.
“Anything and everything that you pursue in your lives, that is worth your effort, will be challenging,” Hornbrook said. “You may slip and fall, find roadblocks or detours. Embrace every one of them. It is in these instances where you will find your strength, your love and your true friendships.”
Julia Nagel is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.