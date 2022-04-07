The Lansing Village Board of Trustees voted to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year at its meeting on April 4, a budget that is highlighted by a significant increase to one of the village’s funds.
The sewer fund is set to be $6.19 million for 2022-2023, which is an increase of 44.32 percent from the previous budget ($4.29 million). The overall budget of $10.35 million is an increase of 22.02 percent from the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The property tax rate will remain the same at $1.50 per $1,00 of assessed value, and there will be no need for a tax levy override law, according to Mayor Ronny Hardaway.
The village is working in conjunction with the Town of Lansing and the Cayuga Heights Wastewater Treatment Plant on a sewer expansion project that originally was estimated to cost about $3.2 million, but now the village anticipates the cost to be $4.8 million. Still the later number is an estimate as well, as the village is simply projecting what that total may be based on the increases in the prices of manufacturing materials and delivery charges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To verify those cost increases, we’re going to go ahead and go with our bidding process, which should happen in the next couple of months,” Hardaway said. “From the bidders’ responses, we’ll be able to confirm if the cost of the project really is beyond what the village can afford at this time.”
Hardaway said if the prices are indeed too high for the municipality to pay, it will look for an increase in contributions from the town and private developers. He also said the village could look at other options, such as state and/or federal grant money, or using a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which total out to almost $187,000.
Sewer expansion is not the only project the village is planning on tackling in the upcoming fiscal year. The municipality also plans to replace the water main from Graham Road to Warren Road, install sidewalks and street lights on Dart Drive and make improvements to the village’s parks.
Hardaway said the village is also looking at expanding and completing the resurfacing of Graham Road West as well.
What was done early winter was basically a superficial coating on top of the road to make it safer,” he said. “Now that we got all the agreements signed from the owners of the mall, we want to really tear that road down to the base, rebuild it from the bottom up and make it a good road.”
Though the vote was unanimous to approve the 2022-2023 budget, not all of the trustees were comfortable with the draft. Trustee Randy Smith said he was not completely comfortable voting to approve the budget prior to the vote.
“I just don’t feel that it’s right,” Smith said. “Why would I want to vote positive for a budget that’s two million dollars higher than what it was previously a year ago? And we’re not raising taxes. I don’t feel like that’s right. And we’re not going to know for a month or two months what the new numbers are on this sewer project? I don’t like it.”
Hardaway said the increase in the sewer expansion project budget was included for the sake of planning purposes. He said once the prices from the bidding process are known, the village will act accordingly.
“If the price is low enough or we can get extra funding, we will proceed with … the money set aside for the sewer expansion project,” he said. “If we do not get the money, we will reserve the right to not start that project. We basically want to keep the ball rolling with this, so that we can go out to bid, if we can get real numbers, and therefore we have to include it in the budget as one of our projects to do that properly.”
