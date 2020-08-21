An 18 year-old Lansing man is dead after falling into a ravine Wednesday evening, Aug. 19.
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Aleksander Travis. Deputies responded to the area of Esty Drive off of East Shore Dr. in the Town of Lansing around 6:50 p.m. where witnesses informed them that Travis had slipped while hiking a waterfall before falling more than 30 feet.
Due to the rugged terrain, the body was transported using the Lansing Fire Department’s rescue boat where his body was taken by Lansing Fire Department and transported to an awaiting Bangs ambulance.
Travis was pronounced dead at Cayuga Medical Center.
