The Ithaca Fire Department's Rope Rescue Team, along with the Lansing Fire Department, successfully rescued 19-year-old Jason Whiting after falling off a cliff on May 27.
Whiting, a Lansing High School graduate who is currently attending Alfred State, was hiking around the Salmon Creek, near Ludlowville Falls, around 2:30 p.m. when he fell about 20 feet off a cliff.
According to a press release by the Ithaca Fire Department, Lansing EMS and Bangs Paramedics descended down the individual and starting giving medical care to Whiting, who was still conscious at the time. However, due to the terrain, Ithaca Assistant Chief Thomas Basher said they were unable to bring the Whiting back up the way they came down.
"The Lansing officers, the fire chief and his officers, had come up with a couple of game plans," Basher said. "I took a look at them and we made the decision to take the victim a little further down stream, and then up and out that way, just to make it a little bit easier of a transition."
"We could've gone directly down the cliff and back up the cliff, but that's obviously harder than pulling somebody up an embankment. So we ended up going downstream, grabbing a couple of anchors on some trees and hauling the victim and the rescuers up about maybe 50 yards downstream."
Afterwards, the man was placed in a Bangs Ambulance where he was treated some more before being flown by a Life Net Helicopter to Upstate Medical. The entire rescue took approximately two hours, according to the release. Incredibly, aside from some scrapes and bruises, Whiting only sustained a mild concussion and was released from the hospital the following day.
"It truly is miraculous," Al Whiting, Jason's father, said. He also said Jason as of June 2 he is "almost 100 percent, completely recovered."
"He spent the night. [They] did some MRI's, some CT scans and things like that," he said. "Then the next day he was released. clean bill of health. … We're very, extremely fortunate."
Basher said he was a bit surprised, but pleased to hear that Jason did not sustain any significant injuries.
"That fall looked to be about 20-plus feet," Basher said. "Just that fall alone … there's a chance that people could be severely injured. He was bruised and battered up a bit, but I'm glad that's all he had was just the concussion. We've definitely seen people fall from shorter distances with more serious injuries. So he's very lucky for sure, and we're glad that it had a good outcome."
Al also gave thanks to the rescuers as well as those at the hospital for tending to his son.
"The rescuers were, god, just absolutely tremendous, caring people," he said. "The same with Upstate University Hospital. They were absolutely amazing folks. I couldn't be anymore grateful for their care and how they treated us and my family and everything."
Basher also warned folks to be very cautious when hiking along the local trails.
"It's really important that everybody recognizes that although our area has beautiful landscapes with the waterfalls and the gorge trails, that you got to be careful, and it's just one wrong step, one slip, and you're gone," he said. "We want to remind everybody to be safe and to stay on the marked trails and to have a cellphone, hike with a partner and let people know where you were going."
"We know everyone has been cooped up in their house for the past couple of months with the COVID, and we really recognize people are dying to get outside and gets some fresh air, get some sunlight. But just do it smartly, because we go to the gorge rescues far too often just because some slips or trips, or twists an ankle, or just had a new hip installed and they want to go take it for a test run, the next thing you know, they're falling down an embankment. We hope that we don't have to see it, but if we do, we're ready."
